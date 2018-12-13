Speech to Text for A Block KIMT News at 10

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

to miss./// i'm tracking a fogáfilled overnight and morning which will impact visibility and create the potential for slick roads. everything you need to know before the aám commute, coming up./// and an iconic piece of rochester could soon be no more. we're finding out how residents are using their creativity to keep the corná cob around. kimt news 3 at ten starts right now./// thank you for joining us á i'm katie lange. and i'm george mallet./// we start tonight with major new developments in the investigation of an officerá involved shooting on the railway. it's a story you won't see anywhere else. developing story kimt was there the night of november 29th... just after union pacific special agent louis (lewis) miner fired and hit nathan olson at the intersection of 9th street northwest and north monroe avenue in mason city. we know there was an altercation between miner and olson... that got physical. but until now á there have been a number of unanswered questions regarding miner's conduct that night... but kimt is digging in to the investigation tonight to get those answers for you./// there are three major unknowns in this investigation that we've been working to shed light on. the first... what video evidence does the iowa department of criminal investigation have to work with? second... what policy does union pacific railroad have when it comes to agents using firearms? and third... did special agent miner have other options to subdue olson? to get you answers... we went right to the source.xxx our source for information on the railroad shooting? union pacific's head of communication s, raquel espinoza. question number one: do officers wear body cameras or have car cameras? espinoza's statement: while special agent miner was not wearing a body camera, his vehicle was equipped with a forwardá facing camera. andááá how many agents are armed and what is policy on force in general? says espinoza: all special agents are sworn police officers and carry firearms... our policy states agents will use reasonable force to protect the life of the agent or another person and effectively bring an incident under control. raising the question: do officers have any non lethal options. espinoza: agents carry pepper gel or spray, tasers and batons. as far as (why special agent miner used his gun instead of those options... we still don't have any answers. we (do know he is on paid administrative leave while the iowa dácái completes its investigation. and the man who was shot á nathan olson á remains hospitalized at mercy medical center north iowa. as of tonight.. he's listed in fair condition./// continuing coverage we have continuing coverage on a story we first brought you last night. a school bus belonging to the belmond á klemme school district was struck by a semi tuesday afternoon... at the intersection of county highway cá20 and page avenue in worth county. there were four students and a driver on board... and the force of the collision was so strong á it caused the vehicle to do a complete one hundred and 80 ádegree spin. you can see it caused significant damage. today... kimt sat down with randy dougherty who was driving the bus during the scary incident... and explains how he kept his cool.xxx "stay calm, stay quiet, i'm going to use the radio, i gotta get this moving. and they were great, they handled it very well." dougherty and the students on board were taken to the hospital in belmond to be examined for injuries á but all were ok./// well we're halfway through the week. and we're looking at some thankfully higher temperatures... but foggy conditions too. let's go to kimt storm team 3 meteorologist sara knox for a check of that forecast./// tonight: areas of fog/mostly cloudy. lows: lower 20s. winds: south at 4 to 8 mph. thursday: patchy am fog/mostly cloudy. highs: near 30. winds: northwest at 5 to 10 mph. thursday night: partly to mostly cloudy. lows: near 20. rochester residents could be forced to say goodbye to the iconic corn cob water tower. the seneca foods property that it sits on is shutting down. no one knows quite where the cob will go./// but tonight residents are drawing their favorite rochester landmark and sharing stories of what the outsized cob means to them. the stories being recorded to be shared with city council in defense of the towering marker. chad allen tells kimt when he first moved to rochester he thought the tower was outrageous... but it has grown on him and now he can't imagine his city without the ear lighting up the night sky.xxx "the more that i draw it, the more i understand that its not just a cob and its not just a water tower, it's a beacon for blue collar jobs and it reminds the rest of the world that not everyone in rochester wears a lab coat." a group will make its case to the rochester city council on january 7th. coming up tomorrow on kimt news 3's daybreak we look more into the possibility of the cob being named a historic a piece of history standing tall in kasson... why this stone water tower is causing a divide between the city and historical society./// there are some new developments regarding the old stone water tower in kasson. the dodge county historical society is tasked with creating a historical sign for the tower. but before finishing the task... they discovered some other city council members submitted their own script. kimt news 3's isabella basco has more on the debate. on the scene as you can see behind me, the historic water tower is a gem in the kasson community. but city council and the dodge county historical society are having disagreements on some changes to the landmark. "we just aren't seeing eye to eye right now." the mayor of kasson is frustrated about what he sees as a lack of guidance from the committee charged with coming up with a plan for the water tower. "we did ask at the last meeting to get together and come back recommendatio n so we do not have to waste time with this anymore but that did not happen." the historical society wants: text that is black with gold lettering... font big enough for pedestrians to view with words that will display on both sides of the sign: "kasson stone water tower." three members of city council would prefer more official language as well as a different color scheme. "i think eventually they would wish they hadn't chosen that one because one would possibly stick out like a sore thumb as far as how it looks compared to other historical markers in the area." donald westfall... the executive director of the historical society wants a sign that's understandabl e. the mayor wants the water tower committee áá a combination of city council members and the historical society áá to make a decision already. "let's keep perspective on what we are talking about here. we have a 3 million dollar levy we just passed. i would like to lose sleep over that than the water tower." kimt did reach out to city council members but all declined to comment./// flooding continues to be an issue in north iowa. now we're finding out how homeowners hope to solve their water woes. plus... the holidays are a great time to help those in need. "there you go! merry christmas to you sir!" how 4áhundred hams will be changing olmsted county christmases... next./// ((((take live wx tease((() your full stormteam 3 weather forecast is next. foggy skies and low visibility will outline the rest of the evening for us alongside mostly cloudy skies. an air quality alert has been issued due to fine particles in the atmosphere and a lack of wind for southern minnesota. those with respiratory problems and/or sensitive groups should limit their time outdoors until after 6 pm on thursday. conditions will remain dry when it comes to precipitation as lows fall back into the lower 20s, above average for this time of year. more patchy fog is expected for the morning hours of thursday with clouds sticking around until overnight into friday. sunshine comes back in full force by friday morning which, alongside some warmer air, will help temperatures soar back into the middle 30s! we'll remain above average with temperatures through the weekend and well into the next work week. precipitation chances remain very low through the 7 day forecast, promising a quite week ahead. tonight: areas of fog/mostly cloudy. lows: lower 20s. winds: south at 4 to 8 mph. thursday: patchy am fog/mostly cloudy. highs: near 30. winds: northwest at 5 to 10 mph. thursday night: partly to thanks, sara. it's an ongoing problem... what some mason city residents consider a thorn in their side. check out this footage from flooding back in october ... it's not the first time rain water's caused damage to homes here. tonight á homeowners from plymouth road met with members of the city administration to talk fixes... including new culverts and overflows... something residents say they're looking forward to.xxx they have done a lot of work and i'm very impressed with nate and the work that he has done and it's good to know um they are working á they're moving forward and that's all we can do one nday at a time. city officials telling kimt they hope to have a solution in place to negate the flooding... come january. ./// 400 rochester residents will now have a christmas dinneráthanks to our area first responders. kimt news 3's brooke mckivergan was there today as they lent a (helping ham... she joins us live in rochester now. brooke? live katie today i heard more thank you's and holiday well wishes than i have in a long timeábut rightfully so, as the community came together in a pretty hamtastic way.xxx "thank you jesus for this blessing" "partnering with hyvee hormell police fire and gold cross ambulance and were passing out free hams for the holidays." 4 (hundred hams to be exact. "for the holidays, to help out. things are tough this time of year." "people are very excited to be receiving a free ham for the holiday and its great for us to be handing them out and people being appreciative and its great for us to be giving something away." "thank you so much!" "i love it! great idea." and its not just those receiving who are having fun. "everybody's happy." "i can get rid of my ham? merry christmas!" thank you's and christmas cheer being shared "ahh! merry christmas! thank you!" and many who perhaps wouldn't have had such a (merry christmas if it weren't for these helping (hams... will now go home with the makings of a full plate "was getting sick of the turkey" and a full heart. first responders tell me they hope this can be the start of a tradition for many years to come. reporting live in rochester brooke mckivergan kimt news 3./// thank you brooke. this is the first year ever that rochester first responders participated in this... but hyvee and other first responders passed out over 53á hundred hams across 8 states./// two north iowa transit agencies will soon have new buses added to their fleet. the iowa transportatio n commission approved 7á million dollars to fund 91 new buses for transit agencies across iowa. mason city will be receiving 3 of them to replace buses that have reached the end of their useful life. ralph madison is a 5áyear veteran bus driver for the city... and started out with the old diesel powered buses before moving to the newer gasoline powered ones. he says the new buses could inspire more people to take transit á and comes after a recent survey looking into just that.xxx "we've taken a survey and they say they really support the people that don't drive or don't have a car." according to transit operations and safety manager dylan schulte... november ridership this year averaged 715 people per day... and more than 165áthousand annually./// high levelwildfires ravaged california... and we're finding out how students in southern minnesota are trying to help. plus á honoring rochester residents. we'll take you to the ceremony where the mayor hands out the city's highest