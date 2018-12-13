Speech to Text for MAson City SPIN DEVO

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

several local bike riders are headed to nationals in louisville á kentucky tomorrow. they'll spend the weekend there where they hope to bring home championship jerseys like they did last week at the state championships in des moines.xxx it's like á nerve wracking to line up and race 20 minutes as hard as you can and hopefully you don't crash. meet brayden pearce á a key member of mason city's spin devo cycling team. it's one of the world's most competitive sports that doesn't involve a ball or bat. caelyn bailey loves the diverse options offered by the sport. there are all different kinds of courses á flat courses, technical courses, muddy courses, hilly courses, for brayden á his favorite type of course to ride probably the mud because not a lot of people are good in the mud and we all have challenges and it's just fun running in the mud and getting dirty without getting yelled at. with the cold temperatures and harsh weather conditions that have settled into the area á these riders have had to find a new way to train bike chain and it all takes place in the bailey's basement. the trainers are connected to this online virtual reality called zwift, and um you get to ride with people from all over the world but it's not as easy as it looks you're going up a 10ápercent grade and its just like ugh ugh and you're just trying to get up it. last week á the team travelled to des moines and captured seven state championships. brayden says his training paid off on one course in particular. the kid uh that was in front of me, we were together and the team heads out tomorrow for louisville where the contest lasts through the weekend. caeyn in ranked fourth in the nation and brayden is ranked eighth á both will receive firstá round calláups á the most prestigious calláups you can