Speech to Text for Water tower disagreements

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

there are some new developments regarding the old stone water tower in kasson. the dodge county historical society is tasked with creating a historical sign for the tower. but before finishing the task... they discovered some other city council members submitted their own script. kimt news 3's isabella basco has more on the debate. on the scene as you can see behind me, the historic water tower is a gem in the kasson community. but city council and the dodge county historical society are having disagreements on some changes to the landmark. "we just aren't seeing eye to eye right now." the mayor of kasson is frustrated about what he sees as a lack of guidance from the committee charged with coming up with a plan for the water tower. "we did ask at the last meeting to get together and come back recommendatio n so we do not have to waste time with this anymore but that did not happen." the historical society wants: text that is black with gold lettering... font big enough for pedestrians to view with words that will display on both sides of the sign: "kasson stone water tower." three members of city council would prefer more official language as well as a different color scheme. "i think eventually they would wish they hadn't chosen that one because one would possibly stick out like a sore thumb as far as how it looks compared to other historical markers in the area." donald westfall... the executive director of the historical society wants a sign that's understandabl e. the mayor wants the water tower committee áá a combination of city council members and the historical society áá to make a decision already. "let's keep perspective on what we are talking about here. we have a 3 million dollar levy we just passed. i would like to lose sleep over that than the water tower." kimt did reach out to city council members but all declined to comment.