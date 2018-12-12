Clear
Keeping the Corn

Rochester residents could be forced to say goodbye to the iconic corn cob water tower.

rochester residents could be forced to say goodbye to the iconic corn cob water tower. the seneca foods property that it sits on is shutting down. no one knows quite where the cob will go./// but tonight residents are drawing their favorite rochester landmark and sharing stories of what the outsized cob means to them. the stories being recorded to be shared with city council in defense of the towering marker. chad allen tells kimt when he first moved to rochester he thought the tower was outrageous... but it has grown on him and now he can't imagine his city without the ear lighting up the night sky.xxx "the more that i draw it, the more i understand that its not just a cob and its not just a water tower, it's a beacon for blue collar jobs and it reminds the rest of the world that not everyone in rochester wears a lab coat." a group will make its case to the rochester city council on january 7th. coming up tomorrow on kimt news 3's daybreak we look more into the possibility of the cob being named
