Raising money for wildfire victims

Students are raising money for students in Butte County, CA

Posted: Wed Dec 12 20:48:55 PST 2018
Updated: Wed Dec 12 20:48:55 PST 2018
Posted By: Elizabeth Stay

Speech to Text for Raising money for wildfire victims

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

some good samaritans in stewartville are helping victims of the california wildfires by collecting money in jugs. third through fifth graders at bear cave intermediate school decorated one jug for each section of the school. they'll use them to collect money for the butte county schools in california. and there's an added bonus ... the winner of the drive will get to toss a pie in the principal's face. one student tells kimt why it's important to help "we've seen pictures of the houses and of the schools and stuff build down. and we just think we should just help and see what we can do." they hope to raise 5á thousand dollars... and students are even asking their favorite celebrities to match their donations on social media.
Foggy skies tonight and a warm up trend on the way.
