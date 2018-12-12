Speech to Text for Raising money for wildfire victims

some good samaritans in stewartville are helping victims of the california wildfires by collecting money in jugs. third through fifth graders at bear cave intermediate school decorated one jug for each section of the school. they'll use them to collect money for the butte county schools in california. and there's an added bonus ... the winner of the drive will get to toss a pie in the principal's face. one student tells kimt why it's important to help "we've seen pictures of the houses and of the schools and stuff build down. and we just think we should just help and see what we can do." they hope to raise 5á thousand dollars... and students are even asking their favorite celebrities to match their donations on social media./// for the last three decades rochester's mayor has honored community contributors with a medal of honor. today 12 leaders received that honor. from serving the elderly to creating art for those with disabilities... all of the recipients are having an impact. this mark's mayor ardell brede's last medal of honor ceremony. it's a tradition he hopes future administration 474 people in rochester have been recognized with this and many years ago it is already i was honored myself. mayor brede is set to retire at the end of the year. kim norton assumes the helm in january./// the minnesota women's hoopsters and the timberwolves are both back in action á we have tonight's scores. plus á several cyclocross riders are on their way to nationals á find out who á next á in sports.///