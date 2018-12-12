Clear
Plymouth road flood meeting

It's an ongoing problem for those in North Iowa.

what some mason city residents consider a thorn in their side. check out this footage from flooding back in october ... it's not the first time rain water's caused damage to homes here. tonight á homeowners from plymouth road met with members of the city administration to talk fixes... including new culverts and overflows... something residents say they're looking forward to.xxx they have done a lot of work and i'm very impressed with nate and the work that he has done and it's good to know um they are working á they're moving forward and that's all we can do one nday at a time. city officials telling kimt they hope to have a solution in place to negate the flooding... come january. ./// 400 rochester residents will now
