Speech to Text for Ham for the Holidays

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

january. ./// 400 rochester residents will now have a christmas dinneráthanks to our area first responders. kimt news 3's brooke mckivergan was there today as they lent a (helping ham... she joins us live in rochester now. brooke? live katie today i heard more thank you's and holiday well wishes than i have in a long timeábut rightfully so, as the community came together in a pretty hamtastic way.xxx "thank you jesus for this blessing" "partnering with hyvee hormell police fire and gold cross ambulance and were passing out free hams for the holidays." 4 (hundred hams to be exact. "for the holidays, to help out. things are tough this time of year." "people are very excited to be receiving a free ham for the holiday and its great for us to be handing them out and people being appreciative and its great for us to be giving something away." "thank you so much!" "i love it! great idea." and its not just those receiving who are having fun. "everybody's happy." "i can get rid of my ham? merry christmas!" thank you's and christmas cheer being shared "ahh! merry christmas! thank you!" and many who perhaps wouldn't have had such a (merry christmas if it weren't for these helping (hams... will now go home with the makings of a full plate "was getting sick of the turkey" and a full heart. first responders tell me they hope this can be the start of a tradition for many years to come. reporting live in rochester brooke mckivergan kimt news 3./// thank you brooke.