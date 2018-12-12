Speech to Text for Wednesday Evening's StormTeam 3 Forecast

foggy skies and low visibility will outline the rest of the evening for us alongside mostly cloudy skies. an air quality alert has been issued due to fine particles in the atmosphere and a lack of wind for southern minnesota. those with respiratory problems and/or sensitive groups should limit their time outdoors until after 6 pm on thursday. conditions will remain dry when it comes to precipitation as lows fall back into the lower 20s, above average for this time of year. more patchy fog is expected for the morning hours of thursday with clouds sticking around until overnight into friday. sunshine comes back in full force by friday morning which, alongside some warmer air, will help temperatures soar back into the middle 30s! we'll remain above average with temperatures through the weekend and well into the next work week. precipitation chances remain very low through the 7 day forecast, promising a quite week ahead. tonight: areas of fog/mostly cloudy. lows: lower 20s. winds: south at 4 to 8 mph. thursday: patchy am fog/mostly cloudy. highs: near 30. winds: northwest at 5 to 10 mph. thursday night: