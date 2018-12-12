Clear
Medals of Honor

We spoke with an artist receiving the honor

Posted: Wed Dec 12 16:54:17 PST 2018
Updated: Wed Dec 12 16:54:18 PST 2018
Posted By: Jenna Richardson

Speech to Text for Medals of Honor

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

and delivery./// each year rochester mayor ardell brady honors a community contributor making a difference. meet amarama vercnocke (amá aáramáa verá knockáee). she received a medal of honor for her artistic and cultural achievements this year. she creates art exhibits for people with disabilities. through her multiá media installations including wool sculpting... she offers a sensory art i love this community. the artistic community out here is amazing and it's wonderful to be apart of it because it's always been so inclusive. mayor brede (brayádee) also gave out awards for service to people with
Foggy skies tonight and a warm up trend on the way.
