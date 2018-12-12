Speech to Text for Medals of Honor

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

and delivery./// each year rochester mayor ardell brady honors a community contributor making a difference. meet amarama vercnocke (amá aáramáa verá knockáee). she received a medal of honor for her artistic and cultural achievements this year. she creates art exhibits for people with disabilities. through her multiá media installations including wool sculpting... she offers a sensory art i love this community. the artistic community out here is amazing and it's wonderful to be apart of it because it's always been so inclusive. mayor brede (brayádee) also gave out awards for service to people with