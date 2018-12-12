Clear
CLOSINGS: View Closings

New Buses Coming to North Iowa

They'll be replacing some old transit buses in Mason City

Posted: Wed Dec 12 16:43:34 PST 2018
Updated: Wed Dec 12 16:43:35 PST 2018
Posted By: Jenna Richardson

Speech to Text for New Buses Coming to North Iowa

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

shiny á new buses will soon be rolling the streets and roads of mason city and north iowa. the iowa transportatio n commission is approving 7 million dollars in funding for 91 new buses for transit agencies across the state. north iowa area á council of governments is lucky enough to receive 7 new buses... and mason city is set to receive 3... replacing some that are past their life expectancy. ralph madison has been driving city buses for 5 years... and is looking forward to the new additions to "the older buses are diesel, quite noisy, and of course they have a lot of miles on them. the new ones have bike racks and they're gas, so they're quieter, much quieter." as for when the buses will arrive... mason city transit operations and safety manager dylan schulte and niaácog's transit administrator kevin kramer say 6 to 8 months... between ordering
Mason City
Overcast
25° wxIcon
Hi: 25° Lo: 19°
Feels Like: 19°
Albert Lea
Overcast
21° wxIcon
Hi: 24° Lo: 19°
Feels Like: 14°
Austin
Overcast
23° wxIcon
Hi: 26° Lo: 19°
Feels Like: 23°
Charles City
Overcast
23° wxIcon
Hi: 26° Lo: 19°
Feels Like: 16°
Rochester
Overcast
22° wxIcon
Hi: 26° Lo: 16°
Feels Like: 22°
Foggy skies tonight and a warm up trend on the way.
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Wednesday Evening's StormTeam 3 Forecast

Image

Medals of Honor

Image

New Buses Coming to North Iowa

Image

Phoenix Academy students shop till they drop

Image

Driver commended for heroics after crash

Image

Draft horses used to pull semi up icy hill

Image

Local newspapers print last issues

Image

10 11/28

Image

10 11/27

Image

Clear Lake Dance Team

Community Events