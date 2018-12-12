Speech to Text for New Buses Coming to North Iowa

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

shiny á new buses will soon be rolling the streets and roads of mason city and north iowa. the iowa transportatio n commission is approving 7 million dollars in funding for 91 new buses for transit agencies across the state. north iowa area á council of governments is lucky enough to receive 7 new buses... and mason city is set to receive 3... replacing some that are past their life expectancy. ralph madison has been driving city buses for 5 years... and is looking forward to the new additions to "the older buses are diesel, quite noisy, and of course they have a lot of miles on them. the new ones have bike racks and they're gas, so they're quieter, much quieter." as for when the buses will arrive... mason city transit operations and safety manager dylan schulte and niaácog's transit administrator kevin kramer say 6 to 8 months... between ordering