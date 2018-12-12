Speech to Text for Phoenix Academy students shop till they drop

parades./// the clock is ticking. christmas is less than two weeks away and stores are packed. one officer is offering a unique gift by once again gifting children a holiday shopping trip. káiámát news three's jeremiah wilcox joins us live outside of walámart with a christmas story to make you smile.xxx katie... i spoke to officer daniel stensgard who says students at phoenix academy get a bad rap. he's continuing his 3áyear tradition of shopáwitháaápal where deserving students get to have a little shopping spree here at walmart.xxx the kids at phoenix academy come to us and they might not have the best experience with law enforcement. daniel stensgard is the schools resource officer at phoenix academy. the phoenex students are overcoming disabilities,men tal and behavioral needs. the police department is trying to support them the best way they can but also we're regular people... cops are regular people with just abnormal jobs. he started shopáwitháaápal to build a better relationship with students. he's helping them have a merry christmas. so should i get these ones... it's up to you. lawreana's journey to rochester from chicago wasn't easy. it was dangerous out there so we didn't like it so we had to come here but then we was not just here we was at other places to. students are given a budget to buy what they want... lawreana isn't thinking about herself. my sister my other sister... will these fit? as lawreana finishes checking off items from her list. scanning officer stensgard says phoenix academy is building a brighter future for students. good things are happening at phoenix everyday and some people might have a negative idea what the kids are like at phoenix academy they katie and george... stensgard tells me he hopes the next school officer will continue the tradition of (shopáwithá aápal. reporting in rochester jeremiah wilcox kimt news 3./// thank you jeremiah. the program is funded by the rochester police athletics league.