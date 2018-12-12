Speech to Text for Driver commended for heroics after crash

thanks for joining us. i'm george mallet... and i'm katie lange. first... a belmond klemme school district bus driver says he was just doing his job. but after his stormless handling of a grinding crash with a tractor trailerááá he's being called a hero. it happened at highway cá20 and page avenue. officials say the smash up spun the fullá size bus 180 degrees. amazingly it stayed on the road and the four students onáboard weren't hurt. kimt news 3's alex jirgens spoke with a driver who clearly has the right stuff. he joins us live in the newsroom á alex?xxx george and katie á randy dougherty is no stranger to driving a school bus á he's been behind the wheel for nearly four decades. he credits what he learned in a previous crash á for getting out of a jam this time around.xxx dougherty loves his job... and loves his precious cargo. "i like the interaction with them, i really like it when they respect me and listen to my words. and they do, they always have." when he was transportatio n director a driver reará ended one of his buses killing a student. that awful incident still haunts him. "it etched in my mind pretty deep and so when this took place, all of that came back to me as to how to handle things and what to do. it all came together." after the collision á he jumped into action á contacting authorities and key players immediately. when a school bus is hitááá it's all about grace under pressure. "i know that's not easy to say, but the calmer... you react and you act much better under those conditions." shyann martin was on dougherty's bus... "iur blood pressures might have been a little high, because we literally just got into an accident. we were all fine, no injuries, may have had little bruises on butts and all that, but none of us had major injuries like that." dougherty says he plans to keep on driving. "i'll be here until they say we don't need you anymore. i'm happy and everything's been great. i dougherty and his passengers were all taken to the belmond hospital á to be looked over. that's school policy. thankfully á everyone is (ok. live in the newsroom á alex jirgens á kimt news 3./// thank you alex. district transportatio n director jon swenson says the bus will likely be retiredááá afterall it was more than a little damaged in being spun completely around by a gigantic