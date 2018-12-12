Clear
Draft horses used to pull semi up icy hill

The owner of the horses explains why he wanted to use them to pull a semi.

it's a story of machine versus animal... amish skills-vo-1 lowerthird2line:horsepower to the rescue mabel, mn we first showed you this video yesterday on kimt news 3's daybeak - of two belgian horses pulling a semi truck up an icy hill. the original video posted on facebook has more than 650- thousand views. today - we're getting the story straight from the horse's mouth. jacob and lizzie hershberger of mabel own the draft horses - molly and prince. the hershbergers grew up in the amish community - but jacob left because he had dreams of becoming a semi driver. when the semi driver needed help - instead of grabbing his tractor - jacob grabbed his horses - causing his 2 worlds to collide.xxx amish skills-sot-1 lowerthird2line:jacob hershberger owner of draft horses i guess it was something that i thought would be kind of cool anyway if it worked out so with me i guess growing up with draft horses, it was kind of a dream come true to be able to pull a semi out with a team of horses hershberger says the horses weigh about one ton each - and can pull around twice their weight. he says they weren't pulling the entire weight of the semi - but were giving it an extra boost. /
Foggy skies tonight and a warm up trend on the way.
