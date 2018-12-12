Speech to Text for Local newspapers print last issues

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

a disappointing fate for two local newspapers... as they turn out their last issues before clsoing down. kimt news 3's annalise johnson is learning why the papers will be no more.xxx newspapers stop printing-pkgll-1 newspapers stop printing-pkgll-3 " the insurance companies had cut off medical care for her" larry and melanie dobson formed the community news corporation in 2015 - newspapers stop printing-pkgll-4 after their daughter emily steffens was in a car accident. they needed a job where emily could be with them at work. we told you in october the story of emily's award-winning column in the star herald and byron review about living with a traumatic brain injury. but in recent years - the papers have fallen on hard times... causing the dobsons to use their own money to keep them running. newspapers stop printing-pkgll-5 "we haven't been making money... it hasn't been profitable for a few years. for quite a while." newspapers stop printing-pkgll-6 this weekend - the couple made a difficult decision. "our last opportunity turned out to not work out so we ended up having to make a decision." newspapers stop printing-pkgll-7 these 2 papers coming out today will be the final editions of the star herald and the byron review. newspapers stop printing-pkgll-8 it's a sad situation - but not a unique one. according to research group the brookings institute - the number of newspapers in the united states has decreased more than 66 percent between 1994 and 2014. and as the office closes its doors - the dobsons want to thank their loyal readers - and their staff. "our biggest concern was our staff because they have been just so amazing and have worked so hard." tearfully... it is the end of an era. "you end up getting involved in the community because you see where things can make a difference. we've loved it. we've loved the community. people here are just fantastic." as for what's next for the dobsons - they tell me its in the hands of the bankruptcy officer. in dodge center annalise johnson kimt news 3. / as the papers are no more - so is emily's column - but the dobsons are considering new options for emily to continue to share her story with readers. / just ahead - we