changes in leadership has mayo civic center employees worried about their jobs. i'm kimt news 3's brooke mckivergan and i'll tell you why á just ahead./// the light snow will continue to dwindle, but road conditions won't be so quick to recover. i've got a look at what to expect for your morning commute, and the latest on a future storm./// plus... a staple of downtown rochester is being torn down and now we're finding out when. how the demolition will impact your transportatio n. kimt news 3 at ten starts right now./// thank you for joining us á raquel hellman... in for katie lange./// first tonight... icy roads are causing problems on roadways across the area... including two in north iowa. this one happened just north of the worth county border on interstate 35. authorities say a van with five people in it pulling a trailor lost control because of slippery roads and ended up in the ditch. a short time after á authorities say a pickup truck hit debris they believe to be from the first accident.... blowing out the drivers tire and sending him into the ditch as well. six people in total were involved... but thankfullyá no one was injured./// and the icy roadways caused a lot more problems than that. according to the minnesota state patrol á there were 276 crashes in less than 6 hours tonight across state roadways. of those á 33 people were injured... 55 vehicles spun off the road... and there were 2 jacknifed semi trucks./// and our stormteam is tracking the potential for a snow storm in the near future. let's go to kimt storm team 3 meteorologist sara knox to find out what to look out for. sara? tonight: light snow/cloudy á minor accumulation. lows: lower 20s. winds: southeast at 5 to 10 mph. thursday: mostly cloudy. highs: middle 30s. winds: south at 5 to 10 mph. thursday night: mostly cloudy. lows: middle continuing coverage it's a story we're continuing to follow... we now know when a wellá known building in downtown rochester will be demolished. according to the rochester public works department á crews will start work on tearing down the days inn building on the corner of center street west and first avenue northwest on friday. that means sidewalks close to the building will be closed to pedestrian traffic over the weekend. the days inn used to be known as the hotel carlton á and despite recommendatio ns to declare the building as a historic landmark á rochester's city council declined to do so. a new 17ástory building is expected to be built in it's place./// tonight the rochester city council made the decision to move forward with consolidating the operations of the mayo civic center and experience rochester to one (new board of directors. kimt news 3's brooke mckivergan was at that meeting. brooke á what led up to this decision? live ' raquel tonight the council chambers were full of concerned workers and citizens making their voices heard about what working at the mayo civic center means to them... and how the potential changes could effect them and their jobs. members of the public, and mayo civic workers stood up and spoke to the council... telling them they're concerned the civic center could be privatized... resulting in lost jobs. "i just feel very disappointed now that i don't necessarily have that opportunity to be in the city to be part of the community instead i have the option of being part of a giant walmart." "our business across the street. its our livelihood, its our reputation, its our pride." "i just wanted to express how much as a citizen and as a taxpayer i appreciate the civic center. i walk through it and i feel proud of what the city has built." and they weren't the only ones with concerns... while council members say they can't promise jobs to peopleáthey can say their intentions for making this change are pure. "were looking at the 4 metrics that are laid out for us. none of them talk about privatizing none of them talk about getting rid of you. the fact is that we have to do something different." the end goal is to have unified leadership and more financial stability as rochester continues to grow... and as the council moves forward with planning, privatization may come up... but certainly not tonight. "a decision to actually privatize, that decision point would be actually when we have proposals at the december 10th meetingá council will discuss a more clear timeline and expectations for the new board moving forward. live in rochester á brooke mckivergan á kimt news 3./// thank you brooke. and while that decision wasn't being made tonight... council member wojcik says there (is a chance that the civic center could become privatized in the future./// a minnesota state lawmaker who represents part of our area has been chosen for a leadership role in the house. peggy bennett lives in albert lea and was just elected to her third term representing district 27áa. now... she's been elected to serve as assistant minority leader. in a statement... representative bennett says "i am excited to join the house republican leadership team, and am looking forward to promoting our work that seeks to lower health care costs, utilize the budget surplus to give working families the financial break they need through tax relief, and keep our economy headed in a positive direction." the minnesota legislative session starts on january eighth. iowa's starts on january fourteenth./// a local restaurant owes more than oneá hundred thousand dollars in backpay. find out what labor laws las palmas is accused of violating... next./// and still ahead... many rely on it to get where they need to go. where you can voice your opinion of local public transit./// 26 people will be getting money from a north iowa employer. las palmas mexican restaurant in mason city owes over 120á thousand dollars in back pay after an investigation by the uás department of labor. the restaurant is accused of violating the federal minimum wage á overtime á and recordkeeping requirements.// / some rochester residents are concerned about safety... because of a proposal to build more than forty duplexes in their neighborhood. tonight... despite bringing those concerns to the planning and zoning commission meeting... the rezoning is moving forward. kimt news three's isabella basco was there and has the details.xxx it. we'll explain... next./// ((((take live wx tease((() your full stormteam 3 weather forecast is next. believe it or not, today we begin a moderate warm up trend despite the fresh snow. light snow began during the afternoon and will continue throughout the evening and overnight hours. we're still looking at minor accumulation ranging from a dusting to an inch, with heavier snow falling north of iá90. the light snow will be enough to cause roadways to become slick for the wednesday evening commute and into thursday morning. as for the warmer temperatures, we'll continue to see a rise into the upper 30s by friday. all eyes then turn to the weekend as a mix of wintry precipitation takes aim at the upper midwest. this particular system has the potential to become a winter storm containing snow, wind, rain, and ice beginning saturday afternoon and evening. mixed precip will transition into all snow come saturday overnight and into sunday. it is still too early for snowfall estimates but this system has the strength to bring several inches to the area. tonight: light snow/cloudy á minor accumulation. lows: lower 20s. winds: southeast at 5 to 10 mph. thursday: mostly cloudy. highs: middle 30s. winds: south at 5 to 10 mph. thursday night: with the snow already on it's way this season... you may notice some corn still standing in fields áá káiámá t news three's brian tabick is talking to a local farmer about why he is leaving a few rows out this winter. on the scene eric arthur is the owner of this cornfield in mason city right off highway 65, and despite harvest season being over á as you can see there are still several rows standing. that's because arthur is taking part in the iowa department of transportatio ns standing corn snow fence program. the dáoát ask farmers like arthur to leave a number of rows of corn standing in their field on the east and south sides to try and block snow from drifting on to the roadways. arthur is paid over five dollars a bushel for the corn... which is higher than selling it right now and says he sees how well it works each year. it stops the snow in if the first snowstorm with a nice northwest wind that we get up here in north iowa does corn rows will be full. arthur says come spring they are going to harvest all of this but as long as the crabs able to endure the winter there still going to be able to sell it. obviously if you harvested your fields already this year you won't be able to particiapte. but if you would like to next year... you can contact the iowa or minnesota departments of transportatio n./// a more common way to keep roadways and walkways clear is using road salt. but we're finding out there could be some environmental impacts if you don't use it the right way. according to the minnesota polution control agency á snow removal is not a oneásizeáfitsá all thing. but they have some tips for clearing sidewalks responsibly... using as little salt as possible. you can do it by shoveling on a regular basis á knowing the temperature outside as most salts stop working at 15 degreesá and sweeping up any unnecessary or extra salt to use somewhere else. but like one building owner in rochester tells us... there are more concerns than just the environment.xx x "we have had slip and falls in the past so we have to make sure that our snow removal contractor understands to what tolerance we have for what amount of snow so they often ask us about how many inches of snow should be the trigger that they will go out." the minnesota pollution control agency does hold smart salting training for organizations.. . you can find when and where those classes are on their website./// a project in mason city is causing a headache for some. a tunnel that used to carry steam to heat downtown businesses will soon be removed. it's part of a modernization project to move overhead electric lines underground. phase one of the work on commercial alley will start on monday. crews will be cutting into the alley to remove asbestos... and then the tunnel. eric follmuth (fullámuth) is the owner of a business that has direct access to the alley. he says the project could make his job a little more difficult.xxx "it's gonna be interesting to see where am i gonna park, how am i gonna hand deliver these items to the trailers, that's gonna be a challenge i'm going to have to deal with on top of climbing over snow banks and in subázero weather." the project is expected wrap up in march./// some rochester residents are concerned about safety... because of a proposal to build more than forty duplexes in their neighborhood. tonight... despite bringing those concerns to the planning and zoning commission meeting... the rezoning is moving forward. kimt news three's isabella basco was there and has the details.xxx <nats > "our main concern is the double amount of traffic with doubling the homes on those properties." "i'm talking about the traffic and people being able to do things like walking and hiking and dogs and kids and whatever else." they're expressing concerns about the construction of duplexes on this site north of portsmith drive and east of londonderry drive northwest. "we moved here because of the peaceful quietness we have." <nats > as a father... tyler rogers is worried this change will put his kids at risk. "aldridge nursery school is right there, the parks are right next to it, there's already a lot of traffic, a lot of kids and it's basically the safety of our children." the planning and zoning commissioned approved the reázoning... meaning the project will move forward á á changing a neighborhood that tyler already loves so dearly. "every house in our neighborhood is brandánew. we appreciate the people in the neighborhood and the type of care people put in their homes, lawns, sidewalks, everything." reporting in rochester... isabella basco... kimt news 3. we reached out to essex estates properties for a comment but did not get an immediate response./// if you use public transit... the north iowa area council of government... known as niacog wants to hear from you. they're putting out a public transit survey. they have to do this every five years in order to get funding from the state department of transportatio n. it asks questions like how familiar you are with the transit system... if you'd be willing to use it... to get an overall sense of the need for public transit in the area.xxx we do have a lot of businesses in the area that are reliant on public transit there are a lot of businesses in the region. if you'd like to take the survey... we've posted a link to it on kimt dot com. you'll find it along with this story under local news./// a possible breakthrough in treating certain type of cancer. find out more about the latest treatment researchers say is showing a lot of promise./// well after black friday... small business saturday... and cyber monday... yesterday was giving tuesday. and tonight we're finding out it broke records. the 92nd street y in new york founded giving tuesday... and they say nearly 400á million dollars were raised in the uás alone from nearly 4á million donors. since it's inception 7 years ago á giving tuesday has surpassed a billion dollars in online donations and they say every country in the world participated this year./// there's a a demand for more welders in southern minnesota. but a partnership between an area college and business is hoping to help. jennifer wilson is the director of business and workforce education at rochester community and technical college. rctc and manufacturing company crenlo are receiving a grant from the minnesota department of employment and economic development to train crenlo employees to (become welders á to increase minnesota's welding workforce. they'll train onásite at crenlo á and here in rácátác's welding department. the grant will also help rácátá c welding faculty teach skills specifically needed at crenlo.xxx this is just a different way to deliver and make sure that we have all the skill sets specific to crenlo within our curriculum. the 50á thousand dollar grant will help train 30 people./// the fádáa has approved what could be a breakthrough drug in treating some cancers. it's called vitrakvi. the drug is designed to fight a specific genetic mutation in some forms of cancer. and it comes in an easyátoátake capsule or in liquid form. doctors say some patients, including children, have seen remarkable turnarounds. but they warn it doesn't work for all cancersáá and it is expensive! the wholesale cost for the children's syrup is 11á thousand dollars for a month's supply áá and the oral capsules for adults wholesales for 32á thousand dollars per month. but with insurance, most patients would pay 20 dollars or less for a 30 day supply of the medicine. the amount of gadgets and devices available for first time parents can be overwhelming. but there is one device that experts say parents should avoid á the infant walker. a recent study shows that even after new safety standards were issued in 20á10, infant walkers are still associated with thousands of injuries to children each year. the study shows that while injuries have decreased in the last ten years, infant walkers are still responsible for injuries to the head and neck á including skull fractures. in addition to being a safety hazard, doctor giuliano says there is also a general misconception about the value that infant walkers provide to children. "they actually can delay a child's motor development. the walking motion that you do in a walker is using muscles very differently than when you're actually walking on your own. so a child who walks in a walker probably is going to walk later than a child who is given the time to explore those muscle groups independently and figure it out themselves." when it comes to using any infant device, doctor giuliano says it's best to make sure the device is right for the size of your child. children can quickly outgrow play devices and potentially topple them over if they are too tall for them. complete results of the study can be found in pediatrics. in studio 3 amy fleming kimt news. three area teams have earned spots on the minnesota state basketball rankings. plus á after a big divisional win on sunday... we're findning out how the vikings are getting ready to face tom brady and the new england patriots.//// for the second year in a row á iowa state's head football coach is being honored for his efforts. matt campbelled earned the 20á 18 big 12 conference coácoach of the year. the honor is selected by the league's coaches. campbell has won or shared the conference coach of the year award in 3 of his last 4 seasons. the cyclones will play host to drake on saturday and will find out their bowl destination on sunday./// three area teams made the cut for the latest minnesota girls basketball rankings. for class 2áa... stewartville is ranked third in the state. and for class 1áa... grand meadow made it to 7th and goodhue sits at number 8./// the minnesota vikings are coming off of a huge win over border rival green bay. the team is still in the running for the playáoffs with a 6á4á1 record. now... the vikings are heading into what could be the toughest game of the season so far... facing last year's superbowl contender the new england patriots. and with that comes facing 5á time champion á tom brady.xxx when he won his first superbowl i was in seventh grade so i've been watching him for a long time and he's obviously you know the ultimate competitor i think like bellicheck said about rodgers, i'm glad he's not in our division the vikings will take on the patriots at 3á25 central time this sunday in a niacc freshman is getting national recognition. jada buford has been selected as the nájácáaáa division 2 national player of the week. it's the second time this season a niacc women's player has received the national honor. buford scored a careeráhigh 40 opints in a win over bryant & stratton last sunday. and she's averaging 25á pointá8 points per game this year./// tonight: light snow/cloudy á minor accumulation. lows: lower 20s. winds: southeast at 5 to 10 mph. thursday: mostly cloudy. highs: middle 30s. winds: south at 5 to 10 mph. thursday night: mostly cloudy. lows: middle 20s. winds: south at thanks for making us your choice for news. we look forward to seeing you again tomorrow