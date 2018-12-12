Speech to Text for 10 11/27

think we've past the tipping point of risk on this deal. after years of going back and forth... a major downtown project has a developer. and it's a familiar name. the latest on the river city renaissance project./// an appliance many of us use on a regular basis could turn dangerous in a moment's notice. i'm kimt news 3's brooke mckivergan and i'll tell you how to avoid dryer fires... next./// we'll begin our wednesday on a dry note... but i'm tracking a quick round of snow that could make your evening commute a little slick. how much we'll be seeing, just ahead./// plus... a string of counterfeit bills in rochester. we're finding out how to make sure your money's the real thing. kimt news 3 at ten starts right now./// thank you for joining us á i'm raquel hellman in for katie lange./// first tonight... new developments in a project set to transform downtown mason city. developing story the city council is moving forward with the river city renaissance project after approving to enter a preá development agreement for the hotel portion of the plan. we'll be taking a deeper look into tonight's decision in just a few minutes./// a brand new position in the city of rochester has officially been filled. last week á we brought you to the room as community members got the chance to hear from the finalist for the city's new community development director position. now.... we're finding out cindy steinhauser has been chosen for the job. she's currently city manager of frankfort á kentucky and spent 20 years before that working in city government for dubuque. the new position will is created to provide key leadership to the after an abnormally cold tuesday... can we expect a warmáup at all for the rest of the week? let's go to kimt storm team 3 meteorologist sara knox for to find out./// tonight: partly cloudy. lows: lower teens. winds: west at 5 to 10 mph. wednesday: increasing clouds/pm snow highs: upper 20s. winds: southeast at 5 to 10 mph. wednesday night: snow á minor accumulation. lows: lower 20s. have you seen this man? north iowa authorities are asking for your help finding david banak. according to the hancock county sheriff's office á he has multiple warrants out of the county... and is on the sex offender registry. banak has multiple convictions in north iowa... including sexual and domestic abuse. anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call the number on your screen./// just after 6 this morning á rochester firefighters extinguished a dryer fire in the 7áhundred block of 11th avenue southeast. luckily á this particular fire only caused about 750á dollars in damage and nobody was hurt. brooke in big mo but as kimt news 3's brooke mckivergan is finding out á dryer fires can be very dangerous... but they can be avoided.xxx raqueláim finding out that preventing a fire in your home could be as easy as turning off the dryer at night... or making sure vents are cleaned.xxx "the national fire protection association reported between 2010 and 2014 an estimation of almost 16000 dryer or washing machine fires per year." and from those almost 16 thousand fires, came about 13 deaths, 440 injuries, and 238 million dollars in property damage a year. "yeah, we do get calls to dryer fires. that's not an uncommon thing." the number one cause of these fires is failure to clean the dryer. "you want to make sure that you're operating your dryer always with that lint filter in place and that you're cleaning the lint filter after every load of laundry cleaning the lint from the filter also removing any lint or debris that collected around the drum also another really important maitenence part is making sure that the vent on the outside is clean and not obstructed." she also suggests cleaning your vent (piping at least once a year. "but if you do notice that your dryer is starting to take longer to dry than it normally does, that may be an indication that the vent piping needs to be cleaned." and always be prepared for the worst. "make sure that you have escape plans at least 2 ways out from every room in your house and another important part about that escape plan is having a meeting place where your family will meet if they have to evacuate the home." getting your vent piping cleaned should be done by a professional. but like the fire captain said... the best way you can personally keep a dryer fire from happening is by changing the lint filter after every single use. i even keep a little trash can over here to make it more convienent for me to do so! reporting live in rochester brooke mckivergan kimt news 3./// thank you brooke... one last fire safety tip for you before you head off to bed this evening, shut your bedroom door. studies show that fire spreads slower when doors are shut in the home./// sometime on sunday á rochester police say a fake 20ádollar bill was passed at the holiday gas station on the corner of 7th street and north broadway. then... early tuesday á they say a 30á year old man tried using a fake (1áhundred dollar bill at mcdonalds on second street southwest. when police arrived á the man said he didn't know it was counterfeit. now á kimt news 3's isabella basco is finding out how both business owners and customers can be on the lookout for any fake bills. on the scene take a look at this twenty dollar bill. this is real... but would you be able to tell the difference between this and counterfeit money? it's something business owners have to be on the lookout for all the time. "it's just like... bells and whistles go off in your head, something's a little sketchy, something's a little off with the person." as the owner of this comic book store... craig cotten says he's encountered fake money just a few times in his many years of being a business owner. but it's still something he watches out for. "with the holiday season upon us right now, you really got to be vigilant. there's gonna be more and more desperate people out there. be careful, have a heads up." he is not the only one who's experienced it á á brian, a bartender at glynner's pub says his boss recently encounted a fake 100 dollar bill. "person came in and used it. our boss found it. it was fake print, crumpled up, a little oversized, wasn't the right 100 dollar. paper was different." the u.s. currency education programs also recommends making sure a twenty dollar bill is real by feeling the paper and moving your finger across the note. it should be rough from the printing process. more resources can be found on uscurrency.go v. reporting in rochester... isabella basco... kimt news 3. developing story new developments tonight in the river city renaissance project. the city council is moving forward with plans to transform the city's downtown area... but it hasn't been an easy road to get here. gá8 development was the original developer for the project... then gatehouse capitol took over. then one year ago today á the project was at the center of another bidding war... and the city council actually chose g8 development again. during that time... several deadlines were extended... and then passed by á causing a lot of confusion for the public. at the end of october á the city terminated their agreement with gá8 after the developers failed to provide proof they could fund the project. today the mason city city council is approving to enter into a preá development agreement for the hotel portion of the project... with former developers gatehouse capitol. káiámát news three's brian tabick was in the special council meeting where council members voted five to one in favor of moving forward. on the scene natural sound at this city council meeting... there are mixed opionions when it comes to river city renaissance project. i'm here today to reaffirm our support for the downtown project. what im asking you to do is due diligence for the long haul to make sure it's going to survive. some of those in favor of the the plan are "visit mason city"... the chamber of commerce... and number of store managers in the southbridge mall. a place like this, there isn't anything like this in the area. i think you'd have to go two hours in any direction, you won't find a facility like this. the few that spoke out against the project have concerns about the developers gatehouse capital... the state funding... or how much tax dollars are going to be used. those with the city say over the last several years... the project has already cost nearly 900 thousand dollars. it is going to be a tax burden. we heard that here at the council table almost a year ago. the council has voted five to one in favor of the project. city leaders are reá assuring the citizens that something needs to be done in the mall and that the 250 thousand dollars the city has give to gatehouse capital will be reembursed once the project is funded. when i read this in her gate house is interested again and we looked at it on my first questions was well what about the first hundred and $50,000 understand $150,000 was we gave them and if we broke it they don't know anything back and they said will give it back if we go back into this will rebate that first and $50,000 also and there's nothing that says they have to do that other than just their word city administrator aaron burnett says despite speaking to over a dozen developers... there are a lot of benefits of moving forward with gatehouse as the hotel developer. it brings the data upátoá date. it brings renderings it brings flag that with the hotel would carry. though there are still issues that need to be ironed out... i just don't get the white weren't told about being on payments bounce checks from october 1 week in october. a majority of the people still want to see the project move forward. i really my deepest intention is to say let's go get the thing done make it happen. the next step in the project is for the city and gathouse to workout a full development agreement for the project. those on the council say they don't have a time limit on when they will work out the full agreement but ten years from right now... there's expected to be oneámillion additional jobs in minnesota. next on kimt news three at ten... we'll show you what's being done in our area to keep up with the growing workforce./// with a growing city like rochester á comes a growing demand for in minnesota. next on kimt news three at ten... we'll show you what's being done in our area to keep up with the growing workforce./// with a growing city like rochester á comes a growing demand for employees. but how does a community fight a workforce shortage? minnesota state chancellor devinder malhotra (duhá vinádur mahlá hoátruh) is speaking at rochester community and technical college about how to develop the area's workforce. he says there's already shortage of employees... and within the next 10 years á the state will have more than 1ámillion additional jobs. that's why he thinks rácátác and other minnesota state colleges play a critical role in not only creating more workers á but helping to keep them in they become the catalysts through which other forms will come to the region because the region has the talent they can draw upon because right now, if you drive around the state everywhere you see help wanted signs. and the conversation about addressing the workforce shortage didn't end there. a program called pipeline is part of the minnesota department of labor and industry. and today á it's coming to southeastern minnesota. kimt news 3's annalise johnson was there to find out how they plan to do it. on the scene employers in the southeastern minnesota region are meeting up here at the wood lake meeting center to talk about challenges they're facing in the employment process. "our primary service is to the immigrant and refugee communities." armin budimlic is executive director of intercultural mutual assistance association. his company is already benefitting from a pipeline grant... and he says it took the away the burden of paying for oná theájob training for their employees. "this customized training online at rctc in 6 to 9 months obtained a community health worker certificate which is a 17 credit course." but he's here to learn (more about what pipeline can offer á to network between employers á and discuss challenges employers are facing. "most of our incoming staff are millennials, so finding that balance between not being able to provide healthcare insurance and also competing with other larger employers and what they offer." "we're finding that some area employers are actually competing with employers in other industries in finding workers with those skills." pipeline can support employers develop a training program that pairs instruction with onátheájob training... which they're finding makes a big difference in building a workforce. "individuals that participate in a program like this are less likely to leave. they see the investment that their employers are making within them. they're beginning to see their own career path so they're excited to stay and grow with that company." the meeting was also a networking opportunity for employers. about 20 different representative s attended today. in rochester annalise johnson kimt news 3. climate change is a very hot topic right now... and there's a conversation happening in our area. find out why rochester residents are coming together to fight the construction of a pipeline./// ((((take live wx tease((() your full stormteam 3 weather forecast is next. the frigid onslaught continues as cold air will remain dominant into the evening and overnight hours. lows will, once again, drop near 10 degrees with wind chills keeping things dangerously brisk. clouds will begin to part slightly with winds coming into from the west around 5 to 10 mph. our next chance for snow returns wednesday afternoon, becoming steadier by the evening hours. as of now, the heavies of the snow looks to remain north of iá90 with accumulations topping off near 1". the week will then finish off with temperatures rising back into the upper 30s by friday. the next wintry event looks to hit this weekend beginning overnight friday and through saturday. a chance for a wintry mixture could make roadways very slick, especially early saturday and sunday mornings. there remains a chance for snowfall coming back into the work week. tonight: partly cloudy. lows: lower teens. winds: west at 5 to 10 mph. wednesday: increasing clouds/pm snow highs: upper 20s. winds: southeast at 5 to 10 mph. wednesday night: snow á minor less than one week ago á a major scientific report was released á warning climate change could shrink the economy by 10ápercent if global warming is not stopped. now á minnesotans are tackling the issue by fighting the construction of a billioná dollar oil pipeline that could contribute to pollution. here in rochester... a handful of people got together to discuss ways to fight enbridge line 3. the plan is to organize a chapter of mán 3á50 áá a group that combats climate change áá to protect "why are we allowing this to come through our state when we have other efforts we should put our minds to, again with the renewable energies." mná350 is always looking for more people to help with their advocacy. they encourage residents to spread the word by writing letters... supporting resistance camps in northern minnesota and signing pledge cards online.//// next on kimt news three at ten... it's the sound of the season.xxx (bell ringing( "thank you!" we're getting in the spirit of giving... ringing these bells to support the salvation army. we'll show you why your donation is more important this year than ever before./// it is the season of giving. and all of us at kimt news three are getting in the spirit. (bell ringing( "thank you!" we're getting in the spirit of giving... ringing these bells to support the salvation army. we'll show you why your donation is more important this year than ever before./// it is the season of giving. and all of us at kimt news three are getting in the spirit. today we were at the crossroads hyá vee in rochester... ringing the bells... raising money for the salvation army's red kettle campaign. the money goes toward helping those in need through services like housing assistance... and food "it feels good when you give, your heart also grows and its just really helpful and its fun and you know you're doing a great thing and it just brings joy into your own world too." and kimt news three was also out ringing bells for the red kettle campaign in mason city. it's very fitting that this falls on what's known as "giving tuesday." it falls on the tuesday after thanksgiving... and is an effort to encourage people to donate to charities during the holiday season.xxx i feel like people have given to me in rough times so helping out feels great. so far this giving tuesday... more than 300á million dollars has been raised for nonáprofit organizations around the world./// next in sports... why two iowa hawkeye athletes are done competing for the season. plus... the clear lake basketball teams played host to west hancock tonight... we have the highlights./// high school basketball was back in action high school basketball was back in action tonight and those in clear lake were treated to two games for the price of one. the student section was ready to rock and roll for this one. we open up play in the second half where sara faber gets the putback for the lions. then jaden ainley kicks to the corner to lexy fasbender who gets the three to rattle in. but west fork won't go down without a fight as sammie washington is able to sink the contested shot. mackenzie fessler also finds her way around the traffic for the layáin. but it wouldn't be nearly enough as the clear lake girls take the 62 to 30 victory to improve to two and oh on the year before traveling to clarion on friday. the boys were also part of the doubleá header action. opening seconds of the first quarter á mitchell halloran likes it and knocks the three down from on top of the key. then drew enke answers with a three of his own off the assist from tate storbeck. then the lions take the ball out of bounds with a nice find to kody kearns for the easy bucket. and clear lake starts off one and oh á taking the win in tonight's home opener á 61 to 47. the fourteenth ranked iowa hawkeyes returned to iowa city tonight to take on pittsburgh nefore entering backá toáback big ten conference games á beginning with wisconsin on friday. tonight á the hawkeyes having to work from behind and that game just ended a few moments ago. final score á iowa hangs on for the win 69 to 68. if you're a hawkeyes fan á bad news won't stop coming out of iowa city. junior forward á cordell pemsl is scheduled to have seasoná ending surgery after final exams to remove hardware from his knee we also learned this afternoon that twoátime alláamerican michael kemerer is out with season ending surgery also á but the specific injury was not mentioned during today's press conference.xx x and you get a lot of questions on this sort of thing but it really is about doing what's best um for the sons of you know the parents that are in our program. i mean that's how i look at it we're caretakers of these of these family's young men. in studio 3 á kaleb gillock á kimt news 3 sports. tonight: partly cloudy. lows: lower teens. winds: