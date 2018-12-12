Speech to Text for Clear Lake Dance Team

to state next week. xxx 1á2á3á4á5áandá6á7á 8 the clear lake high school dance team is spending thanksgiving break gearingá up for state finals next week in des moines. we like to practice really hard so we can do our best at state and try and win. we've won like the past three years i think and we just want to keep that tradition. the team carries a lot of talent á especially in sophomores emily lefevre and bella clabaugh who started at a young age. how long have you been doing this á when did you start? um i started dance at a studio in clear lake dáwá r when i was three so i've been dancing for a long time the girls admitting they've seen some of the typical "dance moms" moments á espcially for emily as the daughther of the head coach. sometimes it's pretty terrible but sometimes it's good because like we have a good bond compared to like um other people who don't see their moms at practices or stuff like that. i loved it a lot so it didn't bother me that i was living at the dance studio basically but yeah it was awesome á intense but i loved it the duo's hardwork has paid off. bella placed seventh at state solos earlier this month and emily has captured clear lake's first two state solo dance championships now the girls join their team as it looks to capture jazz, hipáhop, and pom state championships next week in des moines. we're going for the triple crown this year we won jazz and pom last year and we're going for hipáhop this year. clear lake will take the floor next thursday at fiveá57 and again at 7á50, then again on friday at oneá 30. in clear lake