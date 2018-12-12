Speech to Text for FIRST AT 4 11/29

a reduced sentence. strong words from president trump...as michael cohen takes a plea deal. we'll show you what the president's former lawyer is admitting to. we're following a major development in the mueller investigation. after more than seventy hours of questioning...michael cohen - president trump's former personal attorney - is taking a plea deal. omar jimenez shows us what this means...and how the president is responding. michael cohen.president trump's former personal attorney.now admits he made false statements to congress about the russia investigation. specifically, about a proposed trump tower project in moscow.and when exactly those discussions ended. pres donald trump: "he's a weak person and by being weak, unlike other people that you watch, he's a weak person and what he's trying to do is get a reduced sentence." court documents say cohen attempted to conceal or minimize these facts...among others. "the moscow project was discussed multiple times within the company and did not end in january 2016. instead, as late as approximately june 2016." ... after then- candidate trump had become the presumed republican nominee. "cohen agreed to travel to russia in connection with the moscow project and took steps in contemplation of individual 1's possible travel to russia." individual one being donald trump. cohen charges-pkg-3 "i think there's more story to be told." if anything the president has said is true, that there's no there there, why are all of his closest associates being found guilty of lying about their ties to russia." and this comes a day after president trump would not rule out a pardon for his former campaign chairman paul manafort, who's accused by mueller's team of violating his plea agreement and lying to the special counsel. meanwhile...trump canceled his meeting with russian president vladimir putin at the g20 summit in argentina citing ongoing tensions with ukraine...but of course the move comes in the direct aftermath of cohen's guilty plea. in washington, omar jimenez, kimt news three. disturbing new details are coming out about a north iowa dog breeding facility that authorities call a puppy mill. earlier this month...more than 150 dogs were seized from white fire kennels in worth county. and now...we're learning that just days before the dogs were rescued...one of them died after being in a dog fight. court documents say the body of a dead samoyed dog was brought to the forest city vet clinic in early november with multiple puncture wounds. about a week later...the search warrant was executed at the property of barbara kavars...and the animals were taken. authorities say the dogs were living in poor conditions and had a variety of health problems. the worth county attorney's office has filed a petition against kavaras...and she has a court hearing is scheduled for this coming monday. a rochester business is badly damaged after an early morning fire. take a look at the scene. it happened around 1:15 this morning at amar wellness services. nobody was injured...but the building has about 50-thousand dollars worth fire damage to the entryway and smoke damage throughout. firefighters say the cause of the blaze appears to be accidental. it's a story we've been following since it was just in the planning stages. the veterans home being built in preston is getting closer to becoming a reality. but there are some changes to the plan. kimt news three's annalise johnson joins us now from our rochester studio to explain. this bean field behind me sits on a hill on the north end of preston. it's the future site of the preston veterans home. but while the plan was orignially for a 72 bed facility...there's now only enough money for 54. ron scheevel - co-hair of the preston veterans home committee and a vietnam veteran himself tells me that between money raised for the veterans home - and the 10 million dollars matched by the state - the project's 30 million dollar budget determined the number of beds. says the difference in bed count is just a slight disappointment. however - when the home is built in this field - the number of staff needed is only going to slightly decrease. "one of our biggest challenges will be getting healthcare workers to staff this facility. healthcare workers are in a bit of a shortage now so we're getting the word out early that especially the younger people that want to get into healthcare, it'd be a great time." the artist rendering of the facility is being updated... the home's design will be revealed in one week at the preston servicemen's club. the public is invited to come to the meeting. live in the rochester studio annalise johnson kimt news 3. thank you annalise. the goal is to break ground on the project next fall. next on kimt news three first at four...new developments in the case of danny heinrich...who confessed to abducting and killing jacob wetterling nearly thirty years ago. why heinrich now owes millions of dollars to another victim. it's the case that captivated the entire nation for decades. eleven-year-old jacob wetterling was abducted in st. joseph minnesota in 19-89. his disappearance remained a mystery for years...until two years ago...when danny heinrich confessed to kidnapping ...molesting...and killing jacob as part of a plea deal in a federal child porn case. as part of that deal...heinrich also admitted to sexually assualting this man...jared scheierl in 19-89...when scheierl was twelve years old. scheierl sued heinrich...and he's now been awarded more than seventeen-million dollars in damages. a group of iowa prisoners is challenging a new regulation that bans pornographic magazines from state prisons. chris gothner is sitting down with a legal expert to find out if the inmates' lawsuit stands a chance. and you might be surprised by the answer. the 26-page federal lawsuit -- is not your typical legal filing -- inmates at the fort dodge correctional instutition make references to nazism, tyranny and the bible -- and say if female guards can't handle seeing porn -- quote "they should find employment elsewhere." but their suit argues that new state regulations -- spurred by a law requiring state prisons to ban porn and shut down so-called "pornographic reading rooms" -- is unconstitutional. frequent prison litigator allen curtis miles -- serving a life sentence for stabbing a des moines woman to death in 19-82 -- was joined by 57 other fort dodge inmates, asking to end the ban -- and $25-thousand dollars each. 30 years ago -- a federal judge struck down a ban on porn in iowa prisons for being too vague -- the new rules began this month. drake constitutional law professor mark kende says because the regulations are much more specific -- the current law is much more likely to be upheld. "because of that specificity and bc it excludes educational material, it might actually be okay. prisoners generally have rights to access -- absent some incredibly dangerous person -- reading materials -- and they have constitutional rights even tho they're in prison, the rights are diminished but they have them." the prisoners argue the new rules ban magazines like playboy and even the sports illustrated swimsuit edition. kende says their lawsuit may be inarticulate -- but unlike plenty of other prisoner-filed lawsuits he's seen over the years, it is not frivolous. "nudity definitely doesn't equal obscenity. so that's why there's something to the argument that's being made by these prisoners that some of this stuff might be protected." he says ultimately -- all of this will be up for a judge to decide. a spokesperson with the department of corrections says the agency can't comment directly on pending litigation. the speed limit on some area roads are being increased. find out where you can expect to see the change. american astronauts are going back to the moon...for the first time in more than forty years. we're learning about a brand new plan to eventually send them to mars. the evening commute - especially after last night's snow. with the cloudy skies we do see a chance for flurries otherwise we'll be staying dry. temperatures will fall into the lower 20s tonight with winds remaining mostly light from the south. warmer temperatures as well as some quick spots of sunshine will come around for friday. highs will climb into the upper 30s. as we enter into the weekend, a new set of wintry weather approaches. a strong storm will begin to make an impact on the upper midwest friday night, with the bulk of the mixed precip moving through on saturday. as a precaution, our entire area has been put in a winter storm watch for saturday through sunday morning. rain, ice, snow, and sleet are all possible with significant snowfall possible through sunday. stick with kimt for the latest. tonight: mostly cloudy. lows: lower 20s. winds: south at 3 to 6 mph. friday: increasing clouds. highs: upper 30s. winds: east at 3 to 6 mph. friday night: cloudy/isolated wintry a major announcement this afternoon from nasa. within the last two hours...america's space agency unvieled a new plan for getting back to the moon... and maybe beyond. meg oliver explains. nasa says it's opening a brand new chapter in lunar exploration. 2:34:56 we're going to the moon in a way we've never done before administrator jim bridenstine says private companies are now a key part of moon exploration. 2:14:03 "lockheed martin"... he introduced nine commercial partners that will compete as a kind of delivery service, bringing experiments and equipment to the lunar surface. "we want multiple providers costs and innovation so we at nasa can do more than ever and advance the human spirit" 3:13 nats i guess you believe we're here now... america's last moon landing was in 1972, on apollo 17. since then, a combination of technical and financial concerns have delayed a return voyage. nasa now promises the long wait is over... that its new partnerships will bring space exploration back to the moon... and beyond. we're going to the moon. prove capability and technology, and ultimately we want to take it all the way to mars just days ago nasa celebrated the landing of the insight spacecraft on mars... they're saying the first lunar deliveries could happen in 2019. that would be 50 years since the u-s first put a man on the moon. mo, cbs news, new york. you'll soon notice changes to the speed-limit in parts of southern minnesota. the limit is being raised from 55 miles per hour to sixty miles per hour on the stretch of highway 69 from the north side of emmons to the south side of albert lea. and highway 43 from mabel to winona. the speed limits become official once new signs are put into place. it's the season of giving...and you have a chance to help make sure every child in our area has a happy holiday season. kimt along with our giving your best partners...first citizens bank and diamond jo casino...are teaming up with the north iowa marine corps league and the salvation army. we will be collecting new...unwrapped toys this saturday. you'll find us at shopko in mason city from ten until two. and at runnings in austin from one until four. iowa's new medical marijuana program starts on saturday. that's when five dispensaries will open around the state. the dispensaries are in council bluffs...davenport...sioux city...windsor heights and waterloo. medpharm...which you see right here...is manufacturing all of the state's legal marijuana products...which include capsules and creams. doctors can certify patients who suffer from several conditions...including cancer...multiple sclerosis...seizures...parkinson's disease and crohn's disease. despite continuing advances in medicine...life expectancy in the united states is going down. and listen to this. the increase in two preventable causes of death is to blame. meredith wood is breaking down the findings of a brand new report. a stark report from the centers for disease control and prevention. increases in drug overdose deaths and suicides caused life expectancy rates to drop in the u.s. in 2017. according to the cdc's national center for health statistics, overdose deaths reached a new high in 2017, topping 70,000. almost quadrupling the rate from 1999. also in 2017, the suicide rate city...windsor heights and waterloo. medpharm...whic h you see right here...is manufacturing all of the state's legal marijuana products...whic h include capsules and creams. doctors can certify patients who suffer from several conditions...incl uding cancer...multipl e sclerosis...seizu res...parkinson's disease and crohn's disease. / despite continuing advances in medicine...life expectancy in the united states is going down. and listen to this. the increase in two preventable causes of death is to blame. meredith wood is breaking down the findings of a brand new report.xxx life expectancy-pkg-1 life expectancy-pkg-2 a stark report from the centers for disease control and prevention. increases in drug overdose deaths and suicides caused life expectancy rates to drop in the u.s. in 2017. according to the cdc's national center for health statistics, overdose deaths reached a new high in 2017, topping 70,000. almost quadrupling the rate from 1999. also in 2017, the suicide rate increased 3.7-percent over the year before. this dropped the average life expectancy age from 78.7 in 2016 to 78.6 for those born in the u.s last year. even with these increases, the cdc says the top ten leading causes of death last year remain unchanged: heart disease cancer unintentional injuries chronic lower respiratory diseases stroke alzheimer's diabetes the flu and pneumonia kidney disease and suicide account for almost three-quarters of the all deaths across the country. still, the cdc director says the increased number of those dying from preventable conditions should be a quote "wakeup call" for the whole country. for today's health minute, i'm meredith wood. it's a tough conversation to have...but it could mean the difference between life and death. talking to an eldelry family member about when it's time to put down the car keys...and stop driving. a new study by triple-a finds older drivers who take a "concerning number of medications still drive. researchers say nearly half of drivers between the ages of 65 and 79 take seven or more prescription medicines. and many older people don't understand how the drugs they take can interact with each other. about twenty percent of those medications are proven to dramatically increase a driver's risk of a crash. it's a common diagnosis for kids who have trouble focusing and paying attention. the american psychiatric association estimates that five percent of children have attention deficit hyperactivty disorder...known as a-d-h-d. but now a new study from harvard university shows kids who start school at a younger age are more likely to be diagnosed with a-d-h-d...even if they don't have it. researchers found younger children in a classroom are thirty percent more likely to be diagnosed with the disorder. they say children may be improperly diagnosed...when really they are just immature. the entrance of the world war one memorial entrance to the fillmore county fair grounds in preston is in need of repair. we'll show you how you can help restore the structure...and honor local veterans. plus...sprucing up albert lea. for the first time in two decades...the city is investing in new christmas decorations. we'll show you how community members got this effort started. 