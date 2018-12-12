Clear

Your Wednesday KIMT StormTeam 3 Forecast

More clouds keeping us chilly for today. Sun and warmer temps for the weekend.

Posted: Wed Dec 12 05:08:47 PST 2018
Updated: Wed Dec 12 05:08:48 PST 2018
Posted By: Jon Rivas

Speech to Text for Your Wednesday KIMT StormTeam 3 Forecast

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

welcome back... it's xx:xx on this ------ morning. let's check in now with storm team 3 meteorologist jon rivas for a check of today's weather forecast... (((weather at wall(((there will be a chance for some isolated wintry mix and patchy fog. temperatures starting off in the mid 20's and will only warm up into the upper 20's. clouds will be sticking with us for the afternoon, but the precip chances will be ending. tonight will stay mostly cloudy with a chance for more patchy fog. thursday will be the last cloudy day before more sunshine returns for the weekend. the sun will be back for friday and for the weekend. that will finally bring some warmer temps. we will be in the mid and low 30's for the weekend. the weather still looks calm as we start off next week as well with some cooler temps mixing back in. highs will return into the 20's as we start off the new work week. today: isolated am wintry mix/mostly cloudy. highs: upper 20's. winds: northwest at 5 to 10 mph. tonight: mostly cloudy/patchy fog. lows: lower 20's. winds: south at 4 to 8 mph. thursday: mostly cloudy. thanks jon.
Mason City
Overcast
22° wxIcon
Hi: 26° Lo: 19°
Feels Like: 9°
Albert Lea
Overcast
23° wxIcon
Hi: 25° Lo: 18°
Feels Like: 15°
Austin
Overcast
25° wxIcon
Hi: 25° Lo: 20°
Feels Like: 14°
Charles City
Overcast
25° wxIcon
Hi: 27° Lo: 20°
Feels Like: 12°
Rochester
Overcast
24° wxIcon
Hi: 26° Lo: 19°
Feels Like: 15°
More clouds as temperatures stay chilly.
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Your Wednesday KIMT StormTeam 3 Forecast

Image

Rochester community helping bring Santa Claus to Med-City

Image

Prep basketball highlights from Southern Minnesota

Image

Bridge Avenue construction plans unveiled

Image

Prep basketball highlights and scores across North Iowa

Image

Exhibit on race

Image

Farm bill passes

Image

Firemen Receive Promotions

Image

Golden Apple Award: Mrs. Sheryl Putz

Image

NIACC's Hardrict names ICCAC POTW

Community Events