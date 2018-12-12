Speech to Text for Rochester community helping bring Santa Claus to Med-City

new signage there is some christmas controversy this year in rochester as the community rallies behind santa.... kimt news three's annalisa pardo joins us live with the work being done to get him a gift. you don't need to be told twice, this right here is santa claus. he's been making a special stop in rochester for the last sixteen years, and community members are doing what they can to make sure he and his reindeer keep coming back. this time of year... you can find and hear santa ho ho ho at aábác toy zone in rochester. but that wasn't always the case. santa dropped by our station and tells us he used to see kids at the apache mall. but when some items on their wishlist didn't match up with santa's... he says he was laid off. so i said no, and they brought in mr. fill, mr. fill in santa. and the following year, i didn't get an invite to go back. that's when the community stepped in. an anoynomus elf put together a goá fundáme page to raise money for santa's travel costs to come all the way from the north pole to rochester... sunny prabhakar isn't the one behind the effort, but is a friend of the anonymous elf who didn't want santa to use his reindeer before christmas. they flew him out with the plane ticket, got him hotel, found him a place at the miracle mile at abc toy zone to bring santa back to rochester. four years later, people are still fundraising to make sure santa can make hisámed city stop this year. i think its really cool people care enough to say this is important for all communities kids, not just one families kids to bring santa here. the support is santa's gift for christmas... big juju, just huge. rochester has become my winter home. and the people of rochester have become my winter family. that's santa at its best. and it's pretty amazing to see how much of an impact this santa has on rochester. just quickly scrolling through the go fund me page or aábác toy zone's facebook, you can see people posting about how they went to him and now their kids do. so far the go fund me page has raised over a thousand dollars this year. we have a link to the go fund me page with this story on kimt dot com.