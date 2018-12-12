Clear
Prep basketball highlights from Southern Minnesota

Highlights from John Marshall-Northfield, Lourdes-Kasson Mantorville and Stewartville-Byron

Posted: Tue Dec 11 20:52:36 PST 2018
Updated: Tue Dec 11 20:52:37 PST 2018
Posted By: Zach Gilleland

southern minnesota we had some great games on the slate, it all started with a rematch of the section 1aa championship game from last year. stewie hosting byron in a bigá time match feeling. it would be the bears that started off hot, senior lexi glynn steals a pass and goes coast to coast and puts in the nice layáup. tigers would answer, maia peterson drives and throws up the floater and gets the friendly roll and stewie is slowly getting into a rythym. then here comes the outside game. erin lamb is money from outside the arc. stewartville grabs a huge win over byron, they win lourdes hosting kassoná mantorville, komets down 8 at the half but abby shubert is looking to change that she buries the three. you've seen her star on the soccer pitch but alyssa utsby had herself a night, she finished with 34 points as the eagles look to pull away. then it's the freshman caroline adamson who takes a step back and hits the three pointer. lourdes wins their second game in a row, they take it 69 to 60./// staying along in southern minnesota as two strong teams did battle in rochester. undefeated john marshall hosting northfield, lilly meister is just a freshman, she delivers in the paint, jm up in the second half. raiders coming back, megan fabeck with the three pointer here... and then the pass inside to rachel kelly who puts it in, she led all scorers with 28 points in the game. but the rockets pull away late jessie ruden get's the steal and she will lay it in. john marshall stays undefeated, they beat northfield
