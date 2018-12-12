Speech to Text for Bridge Avenue construction plans unveiled

injuries. and with plans for an upcoming overhaul rapidly moving forward á kimt news 3's brooke mckivergan went into the open house tonight with safety in mind. brooke á how are they planning on making the busy byway less dangerous?/// katie, george, the freeborn county engineer tells me this entire project is all to take care of 3 things. safety... functionality... and to economically make bridge avenue a better roadway.xxx "then you'll basically have this gravel road that you'll be traveling on." tonightáeager community members filled the albert lea city hall to learn the changes coming their way. "for 20 years, i've been patiently waiting for them to do something with bridge and now they're going to so i'm excited." paula juveland has lived on bridge avenue for 20 yearsáso the upcoming construction will be right at her doorstep. but through talking with residents this evening, i'm learning that no matter where you live in the cityáthis project will have (some effect on you. "it is a vital north south gateway into our community. it is really the only main road coming in from the north." and while residents realize the construction will be a bit of a headache... "its going to be a mess and its going to take a while and as much as it needs to be done, we all need to take a deep breath and just say it won't last forever." they know it is much needed. "if you've ever been on that road, it's kind of like a rumbleboard." one option from the city is to insert a roundabout at the intersection of east richway and bridge avenueá making the first roundabout in freeborn countyáwhich could cause concern for some... but juveland says its all for the best. "take a deep breath there again, go slow, or have someone else drive it the first time so they know what's expected. but if it's going to help the flow of traffic then that's probably what we need." she says no amount of construction or round abouts will ever push her away from the great city of albert lea. "i'm not going anywhere. i'm staying here until i'm in a plot somewhere there will be more community input meetings like tonight and then the city will have a final plan by the end of this coming summer./// thank you brooke. and that construction is set to begin in 20á20.///