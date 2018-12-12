Clear
Prep basketball highlights and scores across North Iowa

Highlights from West Fork-Central Springs and Newman-Rockford

the newman catholic and rockford girls basketball teams were both looking to bounce back from losses tonight á but that win would not come easy. everyone ready to go for this one tonight in rockford. we start of with kailah thompson getting blocked but it's deflected into her own hands for a three that's good. then the pass to amber reams is put up from the free throw line and knocked down. next á mckenzie sullivan on the fastbreak off a rebound taken all the way to the rack for the layáin. despite a close one tonight á the knights of newman catholic take the win 43 to 39./// meanwhile á the west fork warhawks playing host to the central springs panthers. we start in the first quarter where kayden ames drains the three from the wing. on the opposite end of the floor á ames gets the steal and travels the length of the floor for the layáin. and how about this guys night? zach martinek drop 25 points and reaches the oneáthousand point club the warhawks shoot 50 percent from three á snatched 13 steals á and dished 17 assists in tonight's conference win./// forest city knocks off northwoodá kensett 55 to 15 á the indians are now four and two. and west hancock with the huge 87 to 28 win over the north iowa bison. on the boys side á the osage green devils defeat north butler 70 to 22 á improving to four and one. west hancock takes the win on the road á the eagles are now three and four. in studio three á kaleb gillock á káiámát
An isolated wintry mix will be present late tonight and early Wednesday morning.
