Speech to Text for Exhibit on race

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

8 years later... the science museum of minnesota's "race: are we so different?" exhibit is back in rochester. kimt news 3's annalise johnson is walking us through the exhibit. on the scene this traveling exhibit has the goal of improving our understanding of race... and encouraging us to talk about the topic. "really increasing the amount of people that can experience the exhibit, and hopefully increasing the amount of conversations that people are having about race." this is the race exhibit currently stationed in the apache mall. i'm going to give you a little tour of some of the aspects that are featured in the room. the exhibit has 5 different interactive screens á like this one á where you can watch videos about race in america. and this one á which shows you how race was created by people in power... and everything can be toggled from english to spanish at the click of a button. this part of the exhibit is a visual demonstration of the median net worths of families of different races in the united states... with the smaller amounts belonging to black and latino families and an other category á and the larger amounts of money belonging to white families and asian families. the people here behind me are students at macalaster college. they're wearing tá shirts that say the different ways that their race would have been categorized in different years in the uás census. "i hope people will leave with an understanding that the beliefs we have about race aren't based where we thought they were and that we have, as cultures, as populations, as communities, the opportunity to think of one another in more general human terms." calling all gym rats! it's basketball tuesday. some of the best games in north iowa and southern minnesota straight ahead. plus a huge matchup in rockford as the warriors clash with the newman knights.... catch the action next in sports./// hey good evening