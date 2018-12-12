Speech to Text for Farm bill passes

first tonight... after months of tense negotiations... the senate has passed a multiá billion dollar farm bill in an 87 to 13 vote. and it's already being met with a warm welcome from minnesota and iowa lawmakers... on both sides of the aisle. senator joni ernst released a statement this afternoon á saying in part that the bill is welcome news for iowa á and "provides certainty for our farmers and strong support for our rural communities." senator amy klobuchar is sharing a similar sentiment... saying in part á the bill "shows our farmers and ranchers that we stand with them á we support them á and we want them to succeed."/// but like we said before... there were tense negotiations leading up to today's vote. especially when it comes to the bill's relationship to the supplemental nutrition assistance program á or snap áformerly known as food stamps. before today's vote... the house's version of the bill added stricter work requirements for snap recipients... but the new agreement excludes those requirements. the executive director of the rochester farmer's market says the new agreement is just what they need for their snap users.xxx with the farm bill passing, whether we're gonna have snap funding and matching market bucks is up in the air. so now that the farm bill has passed, we're really excited that we're gonna see that program continue and hopefully grow in the next coming years." another element in this farm bill. would see the legalization of industrial hemp production. it's big news for the cábád oil industry... the stuff is fast finding widespread medicinal use. kimt news 3's isabella basco tonight with a look at the impact of this very modern farm bill.xxx on the scene take a look at these hemp products. they are the leading seller at people's coáop and with the passage of the farm bill, more farmers will produce them. at people's coá op... customers flock to the wellness aisle to buy hemp products. customers claim they see immediate results with their skin: eliminating redness and inflammation. brad smith of the people's coáop believes a proácannabis farm bill will surely boost sales here. "the clarity will lead to more sales... but really it's knowing that hey, i can get this product and it's legal." smith is excited about the legalization of hemp production saying there is no down side to growing hemp. "the potential for production in this area is huge. the hemp does a lot of good things for the soil. it doesn't deplete the nutrients of the soil as much as other commodities do." although eripig farmer, he's upt the impact legalizing hemp production will have on the agá economy. "most importantly when the farm economy has been having so much trouble as it is right now, it's important to offer farmers the opportunity to diversify." in fact áá he's all in on cultivating cannabis. "i would definitely play around with it." sannerud says critics of hemp production have nothing to worry about since the amount of thc in hemp is minute. "it'd be like saying people will get high from smoking bananas." while no legislation is perfect... sannerud says farmers should be celebrating. "this is one of the greatest farm bills we could have had." with the farm bill... states like minnesota who allow cbd consumption will now have the understanding and national backing from congress. reporting in rochester... isabella basco... kimt news 3. the bill has a hefty price tag of 867á billion dollars over 10 years./// a semi collided with a school bus in wright county