Speech to Text for Firemen Receive Promotions

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

cue the pomp and circumstance... it's a big day for two mason city firefighters as they're promoted to lieutenants. this afternoon á bob rush and gary akin officially received their (new titles. chirstopher ward was also sworn in as a firefighter and eámát for the department. mason city fire chief á erik bullinger says these promotions come as a result of hard work and character traits they each display while on the job.xxx really all about the how they showed teamwork here. uh, it's a big part of the fire service and especially here at mason city fire department and they showed outstanding work with with the working with others and naturally being a leader for others. being promoted to lieutenant comes with new responsibilitie s such as being in charge of shifts when the captain is absent./// a