Speech to Text for NIACC's Hardrict names ICCAC POTW

a wonderful career./// the niacc men's basketball team is sitting pretty at 9á2 on the year and quenten hardrict is one of the reasons why. the freshman out of minneapolis was named the iácácáaác division 2 player of the week for this week. hardrict is coming off his best game as a trojan, dropping 29 points to help defeat the secondáranked southwestern spartans last saturday.///