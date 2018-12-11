Clear

NIACC's Hardrict names ICCAC POTW

The freshman guard is coming off a 29 point performance, upsetting the #2 ranked Southwestern Spartans.

Posted: Tue Dec 11 16:51:44 PST 2018
Updated: Tue Dec 11 16:51:45 PST 2018
Posted By: Zach Gilleland

a wonderful career./// the niacc men's basketball team is sitting pretty at 9á2 on the year and quenten hardrict is one of the reasons why. the freshman out of minneapolis was named the iácácáaác division 2 player of the week for this week. hardrict is coming off his best game as a trojan, dropping 29 points to help defeat the secondáranked southwestern spartans last saturday.///
Community Events