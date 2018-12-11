Speech to Text for Drug Court Graduation

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

today marked graduation day for a former offender who completed the cerro gordo county's drug court program. "we hope you can put that in a nice place where you can look at it." judge james drew congratulated troy wiebke (weebákey) for a job well done on completing his mandated treatment program. he was charged with possession of marijuana with intent to deliver in july of last year á and was also under the influence of methamphetami ne while trying to outárun police. he was then required to attend prairie ridge for treatment. after getting clean á he is committed to staying sober á and hopes to be a resource for those still in the program.xxx "i'll be there for anybody that's in drug court if they ever want to talk, having a clean house to go to for sobriety, keep them on the right track." 24 people have graduated from the cerro gordo county drug court program since it began in