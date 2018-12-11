Clear

Osage volleyball coach steps down

Green Devil Head Coach Andie Olson will no longer man the sidelines for Osage.

Posted: Tue Dec 11 16:49:29 PST 2018
Updated: Tue Dec 11 16:49:30 PST 2018
Posted By: Zach Gilleland

Speech to Text for Osage volleyball coach steps down

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

big news coming out of osage today, andie olson has announced she will step down as head volleyball coach. olson announced her decision in a tweet, saying that she will follow her kids as they head off to college. of course, olson's daughter is green devil star rylie olson, who was named to the 3á a allástate team and was the top of iowa conference east division's player of the year. osage was dominant on the court this season, advancing to the state semifinal game.
Mason City
Clear
29° wxIcon
Hi: 29° Lo: 22°
Feels Like: 19°
Albert Lea
Clear
27° wxIcon
Hi: 27° Lo: 21°
Feels Like: 17°
Austin
Clear
27° wxIcon
Hi: 28° Lo: 23°
Feels Like: 16°
Charles City
Few Clouds
30° wxIcon
Hi: 30° Lo: 23°
Feels Like: 19°
Rochester
Clear
23° wxIcon
Hi: 27° Lo: 22°
Feels Like: 13°
An isolated wintry mix will be present late tonight and early Wednesday morning.
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Firemen Receive Promotions

Image

Golden Apple Award: Mrs. Sheryl Putz

Image

NIACC's Hardrict names ICCAC POTW

Image

Drug Court Graduation

Image

Osage volleyball coach steps down

Image

7 Arrested After Home Searched

Image

Public hearing on construction project

Image

Your Tuesday KIMT StormTeam 3 Weather Forecast

Image

Smoking ban updated at Cerro Gordo Co. LEC

Image

Food pantry works to battle food insecurity among students

Community Events