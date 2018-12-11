Speech to Text for Osage volleyball coach steps down

big news coming out of osage today, andie olson has announced she will step down as head volleyball coach. olson announced her decision in a tweet, saying that she will follow her kids as they head off to college. of course, olson's daughter is green devil star rylie olson, who was named to the 3á a allástate team and was the top of iowa conference east division's player of the year. osage was dominant on the court this season, advancing to the state semifinal game.