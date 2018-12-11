Speech to Text for 7 Arrested After Home Searched

told you yesterday about a search warrant that turned into a hazmat situation in northwest rochester. it happened at a home in the 3á thousand block of 21st avenue northwest. today á seven people are in custody and tonight we're learning more about how a search warrant grew into so much more. kimt news three's calyn thompson has the details.xxx neighbors i spoke to just down the street tell me they're not surprised something like this happened here. "as i came back from coffee i saw the police cars, and then later on they had the hazardous drug truck, they had two fire engines, and the police were there." this is what neighbors saw on monday morning á up the road in the culádeásac they live in. and this is the house where the criminal interdiction unit conducted a search warrant. when they found a bloated gas can inside a bedroom á they called in the fire department as they thought it could be a connected to a meth lab. after further investigation... they learned that cell phones plugged in near the gas can caused it to expand. they searched the home after that and found 80 grams of meth inside. now these seven people are facing drug charges. reporting in rochester, calyn thompson, kimt news 3./// for a closer look at these mugshots and the charges the defendants face... go to kimt dot com... this story will be under local news.///