Speech to Text for Public hearing on construction project

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

tonight... a 79áyearáold woman is recovering after being struck by a car on bridge avenue in albert lea last night. police say ann berry was crossing the road at the intersection with sheridan street when a car driven by 18áyearáold ian ball hit her. berry was conscious and alert when first responders arrived. her injuries were described as not being life threatening. soon there will be a lot of construction along the road where it happened. today an open house giving everyone a look at plans for the future of bridge avenue. kimt news three's jeremiah wilcox explains how it could give peace of mind to pedestrians.xx x a lot of changes are coming here in albert lea freeborn county and the city are looking to reconstruct bridge avenue here and they're holding a public presentation to get your thoughts. nat: cars driving bridge avenue is a road that stretches through the heart of albert lea. and a section of that road will be improved á thanks to federal funding. the road is at the end of it's life. steven jahke is the city engineer and the director of public works. he tells me the project will span just over a mile from marshall street to hammer road. every spring, every fall we spend our utilities. freeborn county and the city spend a ton of time patching holes fixing it. holes that send business to marc collins. it's bumpy lots of potholes. he owns an auto repair shop near the future construction site. he says the road can cause major damage to your car. anything you feel in your seat your tires are taking way more of a shot that what you are in your seat... so it's just a hard impact everytime. safety is a top concern for city workers. less than 24 hours after a woman crossing the street was hit... jahnke says the city is making safety a number one priority. in the corridor project one of the things we'll be looking at is pedestrians bikers and how can we this corridor as safe as we can. construction you can make sure your voice is heard... a public hearing wraps up tonight at 7. or share your opinion by sending a letter to the freeborn county public works department. we first