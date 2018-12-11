Speech to Text for Your Tuesday KIMT StormTeam 3 Weather Forecast

some sunshine today led to some snow melt but cloud cover quickly returned and is here to stay for a couple of days. late tonight, a weak disturbance pushes in and even though lows will be near 20, thanks to lack of ice in some clouds, we may see an isolated wintry mix in the form of freezing drizzle and eventually turning to light flurries. this may be problematic for tomorrow morning's commute as the precipitation will be on and off through 9 am. this may coat some streets and sidewalks with a small layer of ice so again, use caution while driving. most of the isolated wintry mix will be in southern minnesota and to the northeast but north iowa may see a glancing blow of this activity. otherwise, we return to upper 20's wednesday despite cloud cover. clouds remain thursday with highs in the lower 30's. a slight chance for a wintry mix returns for thursday evening, this time more so to the southeast. sunshine returns friday through monday with partly cloudy skies for sunday as highs linger in the lower to mid 30's. tonight: mostly cloudy/isolated wintry mix. lows: near 20. winds: southeast becoming northwest at 5 to 10 mph. wednesday: isolated am wintry mix/mostly cloudy. highs: upper 20's. winds: west northwest at 5 to 10 mph. wednesday night: mostly cloudy. lows: lower 20's. winds: south at 4 to 8 mph.