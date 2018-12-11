Speech to Text for Smoking ban updated at Cerro Gordo Co. LEC

lec-vo-4 the law enforcement center in cerro gordo county is getting with the times - as it bans newer nicotine products from being used on its grounds. no smoking at lec-vo-1 lowerthird2line:electronic smoking devices banned at lec mason city, ia today - the county board of supervisors unanimously approved updating a resolution that bans tobacco products on l- e-c property to include electronic cigarettes and vaporizers. penny mccaslin with public health has been working with the sheriff's office on getting the resolution updated. she says that the amendment could help smokers quit.xxx no smoking at lec-sot-1 lowerthird2line:penny mccaslin cerro gordo co. dept. of public health "it makes it easier for people once they decide to want to quit, it makes it easier for them to quit right? because they're surrounded by that environment. a lot of times, it does help people get to that point even of 'maybe it is time for me to kick the habit.'" new signs will be posted around the property. anyone who doesn't comply will be asked to leave the grounds. / a