Speech to Text for Food pantry works to battle food insecurity among students

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

is expensive... and between paying for books... tuition... and a place to live... some students don't have enough left over to buy food. riverland student food pantry-vo-1 lowerthird2line:college students fight food insecurity austin, mn the struggle is all too real for oballa oballa . he's a student at riverland community college who has dealt with food insecurity. last year - he was part of a group of students who started the riverland food pantry. he tells us he doesn't want others to feel the pain of deciding between whether to eat or go to school.xxx riverland student food pantry-sot-1 lowerthird2line:oballa oballa student, riverland community college now i have to buy my books the book cost a lot obsivouly do i don't want to miss my class. because without those books i can not go to class and at the same time i paid all that money and the only money that i have left with i think was a dollar fifty something. the pantry is expanding its services to both the austin and albert lea campuses. / coming up -