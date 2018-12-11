Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

Food pantry works to battle food insecurity among students

The food pantry ensures that students at Riverland Community College are not going hungry.

Posted: Tue Dec 11 15:17:35 PST 2018
Updated: Tue Dec 11 15:17:35 PST 2018
Posted By: Jon Bendickson

Speech to Text for Food pantry works to battle food insecurity among students

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

is expensive... and between paying for books... tuition... and a place to live... some students don't have enough left over to buy food. riverland student food pantry-vo-1 lowerthird2line:college students fight food insecurity austin, mn the struggle is all too real for oballa oballa . he's a student at riverland community college who has dealt with food insecurity. last year - he was part of a group of students who started the riverland food pantry. he tells us he doesn't want others to feel the pain of deciding between whether to eat or go to school.xxx riverland student food pantry-sot-1 lowerthird2line:oballa oballa student, riverland community college now i have to buy my books the book cost a lot obsivouly do i don't want to miss my class. because without those books i can not go to class and at the same time i paid all that money and the only money that i have left with i think was a dollar fifty something. the pantry is expanding its services to both the austin and albert lea campuses. / coming up -
Mason City
Clear
27° wxIcon
Hi: 29° Lo: 22°
Feels Like: 19°
Albert Lea
Clear
27° wxIcon
Hi: 27° Lo: 21°
Feels Like: 20°
Austin
Clear
25° wxIcon
Hi: 28° Lo: 23°
Feels Like: 25°
Charles City
Scattered Clouds
28° wxIcon
Hi: 30° Lo: 23°
Feels Like: 22°
Rochester
Clear
23° wxIcon
Hi: 27° Lo: 23°
Feels Like: 13°
An isolated wintry mix will be present late tonight and early Wednesday morning.
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Your Tuesday KIMT StormTeam 3 Weather Forecast

Image

Smoking ban updated at Cerro Gordo Co. LEC

Image

Food pantry works to battle food insecurity among students

Image

Woman begins dental makeover

Image

Getting a look inside One Discovery Square

Image

Recycling Christmas lights

Image

15th Annual Shop with a Cop

Image

Horses haul

Image

Horses save the day

Image

HORSES SAVE THE DAY

Community Events