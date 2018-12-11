Speech to Text for Woman begins dental makeover

we are bringing you continuing coverage tonight of an inspiring story of a second- chance at a smile. i believe in paying it forward so i'm hoping once i feel better about my smile i will be able to emulate that to everyone and just make everyone else's day too we first introduced you to megan rikala in november. she was the lucky winner of a complete dental makeover from north iowa oral surgery and dental implant center in mason city. today - she began her journey towards getting that new smile. kimt news 3's alex jirgens spoke with rikkala before her surgery. he joins us live in the newsroom - alex? raquel - as rikala was prepped for surgery - she told me she was a bit nervous. the entire makeover process is a lengthy one... and could take between 6 months to a year to complete. still - she says she's looking forward to seeing her new smile. "i feel blessed and beyond grateful for what they've done for me." rikala suffered childhood trauma - which led to struggles with eating disorders. it took a toll on her teeth - leaving her embarrassed to smile. doctor chris kepros is performing the surgery - which will involve removing some of rikala's teeth and setting her up for dental implants. after all the necessary steps in the makeover - she and her family are looking forward to the final result. "it will be a life changing process, and that's why i'm so grateful that they chose me, and i can't wait to see the end result is what i'm excited for. i know it's going to be amazing." rikala will be meeting with the doctors periodically so they can make sure she's healing before they move forward. i'll break down what more she'll be going through - coming up tonight on kimt news 3 at six. live in the newsroom- alex jirgens - kimt news 3. thank you alex. rikala was selected out of 120 people who applied for the program.