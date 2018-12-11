Speech to Text for Getting a look inside One Discovery Square

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

medical center is the 5-point-6 billion dollar plan... with the goal of making rochester the global destination for health and wellnesss. already five years in... it's moving right along. its three priorities are discovery square... heart of the city... and transportation. kimt news three's calyn thompson joins us live to give us an update on discovery square... calyn - can you tell us what that entails?xxx discovery square tour-lintro-3 raquel - discovery square is a 16- block sub- district designed to be a hub for science and research. discovery square tour-lintro-2 the building behind me is just one part of that... and i'm learning more than just the science community will benefit.xxx discovery square tour-pkg-1 discovery square tour-pkg-3 nat: woo it's been just over a year since d-m-c broke ground on discovery square... lowerthird2line:sneak peek of one discovery square rochester, mn today - the "one discovery square" building stands four stories tall. nat: alright we'll go up community leaders are touring the space today that planners say will benefit the entire community. discovery square tour-pkg-5 discovery square means housing and it means retail, it means child care, it means diversity of new companies, it means a lot of jobs. discovery square is dmc's number one priority. discovery square tour-pkg-4 once construction ends... the tenants will be a step closer to moving in the 23-million dollar building. the first floor will be used by university of minnesota - rochester. the second and third floors will be used by mayo clinic. and the fourth floor will be used by both u- m-r and mayo. there's also a waiting list for other partner companies to utilize the space. discovery square tour-pkg-6 jeremy jacobs real estate developer, mortenson development we really want tenants in the building you create synergy not only for themselves, but for others. and so we've put that filter on the building to say... it's not enough to raise your hand and say we can pay the freight, pay the rent. discovery square tour-pkg-7 we want to see how else you can help accelerate the research that's happening here because ultimately the building is about hope and we need the collaboration to inspire that hope. / discovery square tour-ltag-2 developers say the core and shell of the building will be done by march of 20-19. then by the end of next year - they hope the building will be occupied by tenants. reporting live in rochester, calyn thompson, kimt news 3. / thank you calyn. planners say soon - they'll announce other companies who will be a part of the building. /