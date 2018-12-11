Clear
Recycling Christmas lights

Where you can get rid of your old lights in Rochester.

Posted: Tue Dec 11 14:40:40 PST 2018
Updated: Tue Dec 11 14:40:40 PST 2018
Posted By: Raquel Hellman

lights...or buy new ones... rochester public utilities wants to remind you that they have a place for your unwanted string lights. rpu lights-vo-1 rpu lights-vo-2 since 20-11...r- p-u has recycled over 14 thousand pounds of christmas lights...and they hope to keep the momentum going. here's how it works. you can bring your lights in and drop them off in any of these bins. then they're transferred to other larger bins where watson recycling comes and picks them up. it's become a holiday tradition those at r-p-u look forward to.xxx rpu lights-sot-1 rpu lights-sot-2 "it's always fun to see the lighting that's 20 30 years old that people have probably had stored forever and forgot about and they bring it in and those can be easily recycled just like the light strands from just 5 years ago." another way you can keep this christmas green is by buying energy efficient holiday lights or decorations. and r-p-u offers a rebate for those who do so. / it's the time of
