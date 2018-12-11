Speech to Text for 15th Annual Shop with a Cop

this story on they're making a list and checking it twice... no á not santa clause... area law enforcement. kimt news 3's annalise johnson was there for the rochester police activity league á or pal's fifteenth annual "shop with a cop."xxx and they're off... roughly 70 people in uniforms... officers á deputies á troopers á and explorers... paired up with kids to hit the aisles to do some holiday shopping. nat: lets keep looking it should be down here someplace rochester police officer joel koch and his new friend delilah got right down to business... in the toy aisle. nat: "this is peanut butter and this is... i don't know. guacamole." they're shopping for presents for delilah's parents á siblings... and... "something for me" so that she and her family can have a merry christmas. "god was born on christmas. that's right." they're navigating the store... "which way is your left? perfect nope that's your right, left is this way." to find the perfect gifts to put under the tree. all while becoming pretty good pals along the way. "very precocious. can i use that word today? but she's lots of fun." "they fight bad guys. fight bad guys that's a good answer." deliliah is looking forward to seeing the look on her family's faces. (nat: when they unwrap the gifts she picked out. "i think she'll need help putting together the adventure one because that has more pieces." "it is the season and with kids we just want to make sure that for whatever reason we're able to have some good community relations with them." with delilah guiding the way... "you are in charge so off we go" and giving officer koch clear instructions... "does that meet your criteria? uh huh." the duo found everything on delilah's list... and had a pretty good time together too. "being able to come here and run around and do some kids and their cops had 115á dollars on a walmart gift card to buy the presents. after they shopped til they dropped á they had lunch together and checked out some law enforcement