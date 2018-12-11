Speech to Text for Horses haul

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

it's x:xx on tuesday december 11th thanks for joining us i'm arielle harrison with your daybreak news update. take a look at this viral video out of fillmore county. talk about horse power! this was captured last week just after the storm that dumped over halfáaáfoot of snow across the region. the driver was returning the truck and as you can see struggling to get up that snowy hill. that's when lizzie hershberger and her husband stepped in with their two belgian horses to help. the horses pulled the semi to safety within a minute or two of trying. the video's since gone viral with over 6áhundredá thousand views(. it's important to note the horses were not hurt in anyway á the owners say they're used to work like this. in fact they were used this past weekend for santa sleigh rides in canton.///