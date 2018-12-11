Clear

Horses save the day

Posted: Tue Dec 11 06:39:26 PST 2018
Updated: Tue Dec 11 06:39:27 PST 2018
Posted By: Arielle Harrison

it's x:xx on tuesday december 11th thanks for joining us i'm arielle harrison with your daybreak news update. take a look at this viral video out of fillmore county. talk about horse power! this was captured last week just after the storm that dumped over halfáaáfoot of snow across the region. the driver was returning the truck and as you can see struggling to get up that snowy hill. that's when lizzie hershberger and her husband stepped in with their two belgian horses to help. the horses pulled the semi to safety within a minute or two of trying. the video's since gone viral with over 6áhundredá thousand views(. it's important to note the horses were not hurt in anyway á the owners say they're used to work like this. in fact they were used this past weekend for santa sleigh rides in
Patchy for remains in the forecast this morning as temperatures begin to climb.
Community Events