Speech to Text for Tuesday Morning's StormTeam 3 Forecast

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

the time is now x:xx. here's stormteam 3 meteorologist sara knox with the forecast. we're waking up to another round of patchy fog, much less dense than yesterday's display but still something to keep in mind. this round will burn off much quicker leaving us with mostly clear skies as the sun begins to rise. clouds will then begin to fill back in as early as this morning and remain gradual throughout the day. highs will bounce into the upper 20s before falling into the lower 20s overnight and early wednesday where we see a slight chance for a wintry mixture including freezing drizzle and light snow. no accumulation is expected but it will cause some travel to be slick during wednesday morning's commute. cloudy skies will stick with us until friday where more sun is expected with temperatures rising back into the lower 30s! that's above average for this time of the year! sunny skies will remain dominant into the next work week with temperatures sitting pretty in the lower 30s until tuesday. today: increasing clouds. highs: upper 20s. winds: southeast at 5 to 10 mph. tonight: mostly cloudy/isolate d wintry mix. lows: lower 20s. winds: east at 5 to 10 mph. wednesday: mostly cloudy/isolate d wintry mix. highs: upper 20s.