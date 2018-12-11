Speech to Text for Dover-Eyota High School & Middle School getting therapy dog

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

high school can be a stressful time for students... but one southern minnesota high school is doing something to help. káiámát news three's annalisa pardo joins us live to tell us about doveráeyota's new resoruce to help students cope with stress. good morning arielle and deedee. the school district's solution is not quite a student and not quite a new staff member. instead á dover eyota middle and high school has a therapy dog.xxx after getting dropped off, but before the opening bell... students are doveráeyota's high school and middle school are getting ready for class a little differently... let's go find some kids, say hi. hi charlie thanks to a new therapy dog... kids get a daily greeting from charlie. that's our morning routine. charlie belongs to the school's social worker katie johnson... who first brought him to school 3 years ago. overall people are very accepting of him. while students were accepting... charlie wasn't officially allowed. the school board decided we needed to have a policy. which is fine, we do, so he got laid off. but it didn't take him long to get back to work. the school created a policy for charlie's visits after researching the benefits. bring happiness, comfort, stress management those advantages are apparent as he wags his tail down the hall. and just ask students like senior abby lee. kids that have come in here and crying because they're having a bad day or whatever's going on in their life, and they pet charlie, and it makes them a little bit better about their day. charlie also reads with students with special needs and sits in on student meetings with johnson. it does a world of good for kids and adults. when kids are having a bad day and they see charlie it seems to brighten their mood and brighten their day. because charlie is johnson's personal therapy dog, having him in the hallways doesn't cost the district or school a dime. we also asked how this works with allergies... charlie is a hyperá allergenic dog, and so far hasn't received any complaints.