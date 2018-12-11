Clear
Freezing trees after freezing fog

Posted: Tue Dec 11 03:29:15 PST 2018
Updated: Tue Dec 11 03:29:16 PST 2018
Posted By: Annalisa Pardo

this is a look at frosty trees in quarry hill park in rochester from kimt drone 3./// the fog this morning has left us with a dazzling display of hoar frost on the trees. the fog has finally burned off leading to some afternoon sunshine. patchy freezing fog will be possible once more for tonight which may reduce
Mason City
Clear
20° wxIcon
Hi: 28° Lo: 21°
Feels Like: 10°
Albert Lea
Clear
18° wxIcon
Hi: 26° Lo: 21°
Feels Like: 8°
Austin
Clear
wxIcon
Hi: 27° Lo: 21°
Feels Like: 9°
Charles City
Clear
16° wxIcon
Hi: 30° Lo: 23°
Feels Like: 16°
Rochester
Clear
11° wxIcon
Hi: 27° Lo: 21°
Feels Like: 3°
Patchy for remains in the forecast this morning as temperatures begin to climb.
