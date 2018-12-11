Clear

Rockets girls basketball off to undefeated start

John Marshall's boy's basketball team has received a lot of attention in recent years. This year, the girls are trying to change that.

58./// the john marshall girls basketball team is off to a great start this season, you may not know that considering the boys team receives a lot of the attention. if you go to rockets games, that what you've been seeing these last couple of matches. john marshall is off to a 4á0 start to the year and they've been pretty dominant. the team has won each of their games by double digits. one of the reasons why they've been so good, is their offense. they said because of their chemistry on the floor, they're putting up the numbers they have. the rockets are preparing to face off against a talented northfield team on well you know we've got a pretty good shooting group, and the nice part is we've got different leading scorers almost every night and so that's really fun to see. it has made a big impact, just working together you can tell that we're close and it translates into the game well."
