Speech to Text for Prep basketball highlights and scores across Northern Iowa and Southern Minnesota

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

quite a match for the mason city mohawks girls basketball team tonight as they faced their central iowa metro league rivals the urbandale jáhawks. the mohawks are coming off a huge 66á64 win over valley last friday. students are getting their spirit on tonight... look at this three way pass first to megan hollander... and then to anna deets... and deets hits the three pointer. urbandale would get the ball back... but loses it to hollander who shows the nice defensive work. the student section were lively all night. hollander would grab a free throw at the charity stripe á urbandale's maya gyamfi would respond by trying to shoot á but the whistle would be blown on a foul on mason city. gyamfi would shoot for the point and made it. mohawks would be victorious á as 3á1 doveráeyota hosting undefeated lake city and this game was fast and furious. no shortage of offense in the first half, natalie bremer bursts through the lane for the layáin, tigers up early. it's time for a three point montage... hailee welsh drains it from deep as dáe takes the lead, then it's allison thompson who knocks it down in the next possession... but then it's lake who answers, morgan west buries the trey, no one can miss! then we get fancy, thompson shows off the handles and jukes through the defender she scores in the paint but the night belonged to lake city, they win 61 to 58./// back to mason city, the boys team, couldn't quite have the same success, they fall to urbandale 71 to 55. and down in ventura a double header of action, the cardinals sweep both games with the girls winning 34 to 24.... and the boys defeat bishop garrigan 68 to