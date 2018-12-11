Clear

"Kid's Cup" donates to Mayo Clinic

Kid's Cup Golf Tournament raises money for the Mayo Clinic Children's Center and Olmsted Medical Center.

Posted: Mon Dec 10 20:47:25 PST 2018
Updated: Mon Dec 10 20:47:25 PST 2018
Posted By: Katie Lange

over the last 23 years... the kid's cup golf tournament in rochester has raised more than one and a half million dollars for the mayo clinic chldren's center and olmsted medical center. this year... the mayo clinic foundation received more than 51á thousand dollars in funding from the program. that money will go to divisions including child life... psychology and a clinic for children with special needs. but that's not all it'll buy. the cash will also be used to purchase some toys for the "we see a lot of kids with developmental delay and a lot of children with autism spectrum disorder. so it helps them with coping, transitions, it helps provide time with the parents to talk with the providers so the children can play with toys. it's a great distraction." the program also plans to buy actographs to help with sleep studies.///
