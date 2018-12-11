Speech to Text for "Baby it's cold outside" taken off the air

the song "baby it's cold outside" is a holiday classic. but the #metoo era has some critics asking radio stations to pull the plug on the catchy tune. they say the lyrics have questionable implications. kimt news 3 troubadour isabella basco is looking into a musical and cultural debate. on the scene it's a wellá known tune but is the song still relevant in the era of #metoo? "it's an old song but there's still a charm to it." "pc, you know, i am for that but i think it's gone a little too far in certain areas. this being you know, an area." in our entirely unscientific surveyááá we found a majority of people are less than offended by the holiday standard. still, we spoke to one dj who understands the criticism. "there's no escaping it if you just listen to the lyrics... and forget everything else... it's creepy... very creepy. i have issues with it from that point of view." that said, at y105 áá rochester's christmas station... james rabe says the song will continue to play. "we did a big survey on our facebook page and overwhelmingl y our listeners wanted to hear the song." the song was written in the 40'sááá and many listeners say context matters. it was, after all, an entirely different era. "terms were different when this song was written." "i don't think it was intended to be offensive." rabe hasn't heard a single complaint about the classic, but says he'll gladly listen to critics. "if our listeners had said, stop playing it, i would have done that happily." rabe says he will continue playing the song for as long as he doesn't get any complaints from listeners. reporting in rochester, isabella basco, kimt news 3. we wanted to find out what (you thought about taking the popular song off the air... as of 9á30 tonight... over 2 housand of our facebook followers voted in the poll... only 2ápercent say it should be taken off air. 98ápercent say radio stations should just let it play.///