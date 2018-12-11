Speech to Text for Keeping the Eyota market

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

a southern minnesota town could be losing it's one and only grocery store. but as kimt news 3's brooke mckivergan is finding out... there is a community effort to save an eeáoata landmark, brooke? katieá george... going into the meeting this evening i was expecting to walk into a room full of frustrated residents. but what i actually found was a room full of people who care heavily about each other and their market... and just want it to stay for good.xxx "the only way we're going to be able to do this is through hard work and community buy in from the community." "our father built the grocery store 11 years ago and he passed away 4 and a half years ago and in the process, our store is still under an estate. and we aren't supposed to keep an estate open for longer than a year and we have been trying to find someone to buy the grocery store." but the schumanns have had no luck for the past 4 yearsá which has led to tonight. a (packed room "it was wonderful." full of residents who want to make sure their market stays put. "how do you sustain that support and keep it here and local?" mayor tyrel clark sees 3 options. "one option is now that we got the word out is a single entreprenuer could come in and be the sole buyer. or you could have a investment group a group of individuals who invest as a group less than 10 or you could have a coáop which is one of the things we talked about tonight." but either wayá the schumanns say they won't be closing down the market if the communityáor a buyeráagrees to move forward with one of the options. "we're not closing december 31st... please continue to shop!" (clapping( because when it comes down to it, the market isn't just a market. "i think the community needs it. i mean i employ a lot of local kids from the high school a lot of employees from the community, we help support community events. we provide a place for the kids to come after school and get some food so the schumanns tell me they're hoping to hear some news soon as to what the next steps will be for the market./// thank you brooke. and the city of eyota says they will continue to facilitate the meetings for community members to keep them updated on the process.///