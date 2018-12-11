Clear

Civic Center leadership

The governing body over the board of directors will be a non-profit.

Posted: Mon Dec 10 20:43:22 PST 2018
Updated: Mon Dec 10 20:43:22 PST 2018
Posted By: Elizabeth Stay

Speech to Text for Civic Center leadership

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

continuing coverage kimt is following a change in leadership at the mayo civic center. last month á the rochester city council put the operations of the mayo civic center and experience rochester under the stewardship of one, (new board of directors. tonight á the council decided the new governing body over that board will be a nonáprofit. those who work at the civic center could lose their (city jobs. to soften the blow, the council hopes to reálocate employees to other positions and even let current employees apply to be on the new board. city administrator steve rymer says those positions are already being created for má các employees.xxx "the council approved 2 new positions on parks starting in january we also have 1 vacancy there. we met with the 49ers all the employees on friday and we talked about all different scenarios and one thing we shared was these 3 positions are going to remain vacant." developing story there are new developments tonight...
Mason City
Clear
21° wxIcon
Hi: 25° Lo: 11°
Feels Like: 11°
Albert Lea
Clear
16° wxIcon
Hi: 23° Lo: 10°
Feels Like: 9°
Austin
Clear
14° wxIcon
Hi: 23° Lo: 11°
Feels Like: 14°
Charles City
Clear
16° wxIcon
Hi: 24° Lo: 12°
Feels Like: 7°
Rochester
Clear
14° wxIcon
Hi: 21° Lo: 10°
Feels Like: 3°
More fog will be possible tonight.
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Rockets girls basketball off to undefeated start

Image

Prep basketball highlights and scores across Northern Iowa and Southern Minnesota

Image

"Kid's Cup" donates to Mayo Clinic

Image

"Baby it's cold outside" taken off the air

Image

Keeping the Eyota meeting

Image

Keeping the Eyota market

Image

Civic Center leadership

Image

Rochester Debut

Image

Free Library Launches

Image

Communities feeling firefighter shortage

Community Events