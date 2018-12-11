Speech to Text for Civic Center leadership

continuing coverage kimt is following a change in leadership at the mayo civic center. last month á the rochester city council put the operations of the mayo civic center and experience rochester under the stewardship of one, (new board of directors. tonight á the council decided the new governing body over that board will be a nonáprofit. those who work at the civic center could lose their (city jobs. to soften the blow, the council hopes to reálocate employees to other positions and even let current employees apply to be on the new board. city administrator steve rymer says those positions are already being created for má các employees.xxx "the council approved 2 new positions on parks starting in january we also have 1 vacancy there. we met with the 49ers all the employees on friday and we talked about all different scenarios and one thing we shared was these 3 positions are going to remain vacant." developing story there are new developments tonight...