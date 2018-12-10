Speech to Text for Rochester Debut

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

a weekend fire engulfs and guts a home in albert lea... tonight in the wake of that blaze... firefighters say volunteer reinforcement s are sorely needed in multiple departments./// another round of freezing fog is possible tonight, i'll let you know what impacts it might have coming up./// water rushing and after summer storms and flooding... we're learning people in 4 iowa counties won't be getting money that governor reynolds thinks they need./// thanks for joining us. i'm george mallet... and i'm katie lange. first tonight... two families are without homes after a pair of weekend blazes. one fire in austin resulted in 50á thousand dollars in damages and the other in albert lea caused destruction to the tune of six figures. in smaller communities including austin and albert lea... departments rely on neighboring cities to assist. káiámát news three's jeremiah wilcox joins us now with what firefighters are saying about the growing need for help.xxx take a look behind me... these are photos from the fire in albert lea that left a family without a home. it happened saturday night and fire fighters were able to put out the flames. but as you mentioned... they'd sure like some reá enforcements. xxx first thought was that i hope everyone was alright. richard herfindahl. lives just down the street from the weekend fire that consumed a neighbor's home. i can see the fire trucks and the smoke coming out of the house and i tried to get down my street but they had it blocked off so i had to park a block over and walk back. herfindahl shows me the aftermath of the scene. all that's left is caution tape and a charred shell. firefighters are still piecing together what happened. it was just a residential fire. nobody was home at the time no injuries, luckily because no one was home. it was reported by a passer by fire crews were on scene for about seven hours. hours albert lea fire department tried to contain the fire. they called to glenville to assist in dousing the stubborn inferno. albert lea fire chief jeff laskowske. it's always nice to have extra hands. you know, it always comes down to cost a little with that. the city is feeling the nationwide shortage of volunteer fire fighters. albert lea is a combination department where they have full time staff and volunteers. although the department is fully staffed now... the chief says applications aren't coming in as they used to. everybody around the country is struggling from career firefighters to paid on call. we just aren't getting the number anymore of the people that are looking for the career field and that opportunity. i feel they're a albert lea fire chief jeff law tells me the department is still investigating the cause of the fire. he tells me it may have started in the basement because there is significant fire damage in there./// thank you jeremiah. you can head to káiámátádotá com to find out how you can volunteer./// the charles city woman accused of trying to kill her mother with insulin wants her trial to be moved. jennifer bean is charged with a laundry list of offenses including attempted murder. the change of venue motion filed today referred to media coverage of her case extending from mason city to waterloo. what's more bean describes hersef as a wellá recognized person in the floyd county area. prosecutors say the publicity is less than prejudicial. a january 22nd on the change of venue request has been scheduled./// meanwhile á thomas parcher is facing 3 years probation for his role in a deadly rollover crash in cerro gordo county. in december of last year á parcher's passenger á tonya martin á was ejected during the crash. parcher was allegedly driving with a blood alcohol content nearly twice the legal limit. martin died at the scene near 190th street and zinnia avenue. in addition to probation á parcher must be evaluated for substance abuse and complete all recommended treatment./// cocaine á marijuana á pills á and more than 12á thousand dollars in cash. rochester police say they found all of that contraband in a unit at locká away storage last december... and now cole peterson is pleading guilty to drug possession. in exchange á other charges including 1st degree drug sales á are dismissed. peterson's sentencing is set for january 30th./// while this morning's freezing fog has cleared out... there's a chance the frozen mist could make an encore later tonight. oh joy! let's check in now with kimt storm team 3 meteorologist brandon libby for the details.xxx tonight: patchy freezing fog/mostly clear. lows: low to mid teens. winds: west southwest at 4 to 8 mph. tuesday: patchy am fog/increasing pm clouds. highs: upper 20s. winds: light. tuesday night: mostly cloudy/slight chance for a wintry mix/freezing drizzle lows: upper teens. winds: east southeast thanks, brandon./// a recent decision from the federal emergency management agency á or fema á means winnebago and 3 other iowa counties won't be getting individual disaster assistance after summer flooding. this is a look at flooding in forest city in late june. iowa governor kim reynolds requested the federal individual assistance program be activated for residents and businesses after severe storms and flooding between june 6th and july 2nd. fema denied her request in late august... and now the agency is denying the governor's appeal./// it's been more than two months since president trump paid a visit to rochester. tonight á increasing evidence taxpayers (might have to pay for the costs tied to the presidential stop. getting the president to that rally safely required a lot of coordination on the city's part. rochester employees invested more than 14á hundred hours on the presidential visit. between personnel costs... resources... and equipment... that added up to a total of 76á thousand dollars. that total does not include the 740 hours worked by the city's salaried employees./// we spoke with city councilman wichael wojcik he wants the public to know how tax dollars are being spent. he asked the city to keep track of the costs of the president's visit on october fourth. he even crunched his own numbers. he says local tax payers will be on the hook for closer to 100áthousand dollars.xxx part of my role here on the city council is to bring transparency to the process and i feel i've done that by putting those numbers out there and how we address it is yet another step that we have to take. the city says it was not under the impression that it would be reimbursed because the trip was classified as a presidential visit. those with the city say they will be reaching out to the campaign to determine if there will be any reimbursement. /// they build the streets you drive on... and the roof over your head... but now there's a labor shortage in the construction field. and leaving a car to warm up prompts a car thief to make a move. find out what this man is being accused of á after the break.///